MAFS 2023: Tattooed groom previously starred on First Dates Australia

The shooting for the tenth season of Married At First Sight is in full swing.

And Daily Mail Australia can now reveal the identity of another groom who will walk down the aisle in the Channel Nine series.

Layton Mills was spotted on Saturday filming his wedding to Brisbane beautician Melinda Willis in Sydney’s Darling Harbor.

Sources say the pair will be one of the standout couples of the upcoming season.

While his tattoos were covered up on his wedding day, photos surfaced from social media show the 34-year-old’s chest and arms completely covered in ink.

It won’t be the first time the Sydney-based entrepreneur has appeared on a dating show.

Layton was spotted on Saturday filming his wedding to beautician Melinda Willis in Sydney's Darling Harbor.

Layton was previously featured on Channel Seven’s First Dates Australia in 2016.

He is the founder and director of several pharmaceutical companies that produce drugs based on cannabinoids.

He has an advanced degree in business management and marketing, according to his Linkedin.

He is a friend of former Big Brother star Jason Roses (left), who happened to attend Bryce Ruthven’s wedding to Melissa Rawson during the 2021 season.

He describes himself as an accomplished entrepreneur, having worked in the life sciences and consumer goods industries for over 13 years.

Financial reports show that Layton earns more than $224,000 a year as the founder and president of CannPal, an animal therapy company.

Layton joins previously announced MAFS grooms Shannon Adams, Oliver Skelton and Joshua White.

Layton was previously featured on First Dates Australia in 2016. (Pictured with his date Lani)

During his episode, Layton admitted ‘there was sexual tension’ between him and Lani

It comes after Daily Mail Australia revealed that season 10 of MAFS will feature some of its most controversial contestants yet.

One bride is no stranger to controversy, making headlines nearly a decade ago for vandalizing a nightclub bathroom.

“She completely destroyed a bathroom in a bar and has since been banned from the venue. I guarantee she’s going to cause a riot on the show,” said a source.

Layton is the founder and director of several pharmaceutical companies that produce cannabinoid medicines

Another bride was nicknamed ‘Olivia Frazer 2.0’ after entering the experiment, very sweet and innocent only to unleash her mean streak later.

“Alarm bells have already gone off. She’s not as innocent as she led the producers to believe… we definitely think she’ll be the next Olivia,” the insider said.

Meanwhile, an outspoken groom is said to have undergone media training before filming, suggesting he sees the show as his ticket to fame and fortune.