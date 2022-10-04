<!–

The tenth season of Married At First Sight will feature the best cast yet.

And Daily Mail Australia can reveal that Hugo Armstrong, the Sydney-based global tech account manager, will be one of the invaders appearing in the 2023 series.

Hugo was spotted filming scenes in Sydney’s CBD with his bride last week.

He will be paired up with Tayla Winter, a nurse from Hobart.

While little is known about the MAFS groom, friends describe him as “a bit of a sassy bastard with a heart of gold.”

“Hugo is your classic warm-hearted and easygoing guy who would definitely be looking for a real connection,” they said.

“He was burned a few times, but put in the work. He will bring many good laughs.’

Hugo and Tayla will be one of two intruder couples who will turn the experiment on its head.

They join previously announced cast members Rupert Bugden, Jesse Burford, Duncan James, Cam Woods, Harrison Boon, Dan Hunjas, Layton Mills, Shannon Adams, Oliver Skelton and Joshua White.

MAFS 2023 will feature some of the hottest and most outrageous brides and grooms to date, including a dental hygienist, baker, beautician and construction worker who works as a part-time male stripper.

The new season of Married At First Sight will return to Channel Nine in early 2023