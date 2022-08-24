MAFS 2023: One wild bride ‘trashed a nightclub bathroom’ years ago

<!–

The new season of Married At First Sight is already in full swing.

And now Daily Mail Australia can reveal that the show’s upcoming tenth season will feature some of its most controversial contestants yet.

The cast is made up of some outspoken brides and grooms, some of whom have very scandalous pasts.

A bride-to-be from Married At First Sight destroyed a nightclub bathroom years ago, and another is said to be so mean she makes Olivia Frazer look like an angel. (Pictured: One of the 2023 brides who looked tense while filming her wedding last week)

One bride is no stranger to controversy, making headlines nearly a decade ago for vandalizing a nightclub bathroom.

“She completely destroyed a bathroom in a bar and has since been banned from the venue. I guarantee she’s going to cause a riot on the show,” said a source.

Another bride was nicknamed ‘Olivia Frazer 2.0’ after entering the experiment, very sweet and innocent only to unleash her mean streak later.

One bride is no stranger to controversy, making headlines nearly a decade ago for vandalizing a nightclub bathroom. (Photo: MAFS star Melinda Willis)

Another bride was nicknamed ‘Olivia Frazer 2.0’ after entering the experiment, very sweet and innocent only to unleash her mean streak later. (Pictured: MAFS star Claire Nomarhas)

“Alarm bells have already gone off. She’s not as innocent as she led the producers to believe… we definitely think she’ll be the next Olivia,” the insider said.

Meanwhile, an outspoken groom is said to have undergone media training before filming, suggesting he sees the show as his ticket to fame and fortune.

Season nine of MAFS was a huge success for Channel Nine this year, and the show also aired in the UK and the US.

The new season sees the return of Puerto Rican sexologist Alessandra Rampolla, as well as veteran relationship experts John Aiken and Mel Schilling.

Adrian Swift, head of content production and development at Nine, spoke about the upcoming season and teased that Rampolla will have a much bigger role.

“We’ll get Alessandra a little more involved in the sexuality part,” he said.

The new season of Married At First Sight will return to Channel Nine in early 2023