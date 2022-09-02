MAFS 2023: London hunk Adam Seed joins new season

<!–

The tenth season of Married At First Sight will feature the best cast yet.

Daily Mail Australia can exclusively reveal that Adam Seed will appear in the 2023 season when it premieres on Channel Nine early next year.

After moving from London to Sydney, the tattooed hunk wants to settle down in hopes of finding his dream girl on the show.

Adam is co-owner of Meta Competitionsa lucky dip that allows players to win ‘forever changing prizes’.

Seed is no stranger to showing off his perfectly ripped physique on his Instagram page, which has now switched to private, as have his co-stars.

Friends describe him as a ‘down to earth, chill and very nice guy’. His smile can light up a room.’

It won’t be his first time appearing on reality TV. He was previously cast on the British series Coach Trip.

Daily Mail understands that the groom-to-be is friends with MAFS alumnus Brent Vitiello and got his advice before signing up for the social experiment.

Adam has already filmed his wedding, honeymooned and was spotted filming in Sydney with his bride.

Adam joins previously announced cast grooms Harrison Boon, Dan Hunjas, Layton Mills, Shannon Adams, Oliver Skelton and Joshua White.

MAFS 2023 will star some of the hottest and most outrageous brides and grooms to date.

Season 10 will feature a diverse mix of cast, including a dental hygienist, baker, beautician and construction worker who works as a part-time male stripper.

The new season of Married At First Sight will return to Channel Nine in early 2023.