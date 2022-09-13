MAFS 2023: Jackson Lonie warns upcoming participants to ‘trust your gut’

Shooting for the 2023 season of Married At First Sight is in full swing.

And as next year’s brides and grooms prepare to settle into their new “married” lives, some former contestants on the show have offered some advice.

“If you’re confused about something being said that makes absolutely no sense, they’ve already come up with a storyline for you,” warned Jackson Lonie.

Jackson told the Daily Mail Australia on Tuesday: “There was one time we sat on the couch and what the experts said made absolutely no sense to us and to anyone else.”

Jackson urged the new cast to pay attention to what the experts say to them during the commitment ceremonies because it gives you an indication of your storyline and don’t be afraid to walk away at any moment.

“If you start to feel like you’re the bad guy, I’d talk to producers, but you have to trust your gut,” he said.

“If you feel like your producer is pushing you in a certain direction, it’s because they made a story for you and you just have to do what’s right for you.”

Jackson revealed a secret trick he used while filming last year’s series when he didn’t want producers or camera crews to enter his room at a certain time.

“I always opened the door naked so they wouldn’t come in,” he laughed.

“I, Cody” [Bromley] and Brent [Vitiello] always catch up on the weekend for a drink because we weren’t allowed to go out because of COVID.’

Meanwhile, Matt Ridley, who was linked to Kate Laidlaw this year, told the 2023 cast to “be 100% unapologetically yourself.”

‘People know bulls**t, people see it and they talk to you about it. Not only during filming (within the group) but also when it is broadcast,” he warned.

“If you are 100% yourself from the moment you arrive until you leave the experiment, you don’t have to worry about anything.”

You can walk away either in love with your partner or with your head held high, proud.

My advice to season 10 couples is to work hard on your relationship. It’s not for nothing that you are together as a couple.’

“Once you write ‘leave’ on the night of the engagement, there’s usually no turning back. It gives your partner a clear signal that you are checking out and that you don’t want to be there.’

“What you see on TV will never be a true reflection, so don’t worry about the storyline,” insisted Rebecca Zemek, who was unable to find love with Jake Edwards in 2021.

“Go with the flow and secretly record everything,” Beck continued.

Kerry Knight, who was recently engaged to her MAFS groom Johnny Balbuziente, warned: “Remember, this isn’t ‘what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas!!’

“It’s so easy to get caught up in the moment or the magnificence that is MAFS’s production,” Kerry continued.

Whatever your motivation, try to run every decision through a filter of what would make yourself, your parents, and your friends proud. Don’t lose sight of that!’

Meanwhile, Booka Nile, who failed to find love with Brett Helling, encouraged the new cast to prepare for a whirlwind of emotions and not be afraid to seek help when needed.

Meanwhile, Booka Nile, 33, encouraged the new cast to prepare for a whirlwind of emotions and not be afraid to seek help when needed.

“I’d say it’s an experience synonymous with having a fever dream,” she said of her experience.

“It’s impossible to put into words what the whole experience was like. It will be whatever you decide to make it.’

“Just try to remember who you are and use the time to think about the best and worst parts of yourself,” she said.

“Prepare for the fact that it’s not what you expect it to be. Prepare for the fact that it will be a whirlwind of emotions in the best and worst way.

“Don’t be afraid to be vulnerable, don’t be afraid to seek support when you need it, and cherish the friendships you form while there,” she urged.

“They are the only ones in your life who will truly understand what this experience was like and if you nurture the bond that you all share, you will leave there with love in your life, whether it works out with your match or not.”

The cast will be joined by pundits Mel Schilling, John Aitken and Alessandra Rampolla, who will all return for season ten next year.

