MAFS 2023: Evelyn Ellis shows off her incredible figure as she marries nervous groom in Sydney

The tenth season of Married At First Sight will feature the best cast yet.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal that Big Brother UK star Evelyn Ellis will appear in the 2023 season when it premieres on Channel Nine early next year.

Evelyn, 26, was spotted Monday filming her wedding at Sydney’s Grounds of Alexandria.

Evelyn stunned in a white dress that hung around her slender figure. She completed the look with ivory opera gloves and a glittery choker.

Evelyn appeared on Big Brother UK in 2016. During her stint on the show, she famously shared a steamy kiss with another female contestant at a spa while topless, led by Marco Pierre White Jr.

Born to a Chinese mother and an English father, Evelyn is an only child who grew up in Hurstville, southwest of Sydney, according to So dramatic.

Sources close to the production say ‘Evelyn is a bride to watch out for. She’s not afraid to bend the rules to get what she wants.”

Her handsome groom, who appeared nervous while filming scenes, has yet to be identified

Evelyn moved to London to pursue career opportunities after high school.

Her Instagram account, which has a whopping 64,900 followers, switched to private as a requirement while filming the show.

Daily Mail Australia understands that she will be one of two brides participating in the experiment as intruders.

Caitlin joins previously announced brides Lyndall Grace, Tahnee Cook, Bronte Schofield and Alyssa Barmonde.

They will be joined by Claire Nomarhas, Melinda Willis and Melissa Shepherd.