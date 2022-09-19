MAFS 2023: Evelyn Ellis shows off her incredible figure as she marries nervous groom in Sydney

WhatsNew2Day
Married At First Sight EXCLUSIVE: Big Brother UK star Evelyn Ellis shows off her incredible figure as she marries nervous groom in Sydney

By Ali Daher for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 12:30, September 19, 2022 | Updated: 12:30, September 19, 2022

The tenth season of Married At First Sight will feature the best cast yet.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal that Big Brother UK star Evelyn Ellis will appear in the 2023 season when it premieres on Channel Nine early next year.

Evelyn, 26, was spotted Monday filming her wedding at Sydney’s Grounds of Alexandria.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal that Big Brother UK star Evelyn Ellis will appear in the 2023 season when it premieres on Channel Nine early next year. Pictured while filming her wedding on Monday
Evelyn stunned in a white dress that hung around her slender figure. She completed the look with ivory opera gloves and a glittery choker.

Evelyn appeared on Big Brother UK in 2016. During her stint on the show, she famously shared a steamy kiss with another female contestant at a spa while topless, led by Marco Pierre White Jr.

Born to a Chinese mother and an English father, Evelyn is an only child who grew up in Hurstville, southwest of Sydney, according to So dramatic.

Sources close to the production say ‘Evelyn is a bride to watch out for. She’s not afraid to bend the rules to get what she wants.”

Evelyn, 26, will be a breakthrough star in the next season of the Channel Nine experiment
Evelyn was spotted Monday filming her wedding at Sydney's Grounds of Alexandria
Her handsome groom, who appeared nervous while filming scenes, has yet to be identified
Evelyn moved to London to pursue career opportunities after high school.

Her Instagram account, which has a whopping 64,900 followers, switched to private as a requirement while filming the show.

Daily Mail Australia understands that she will be one of two brides participating in the experiment as intruders.

This won't be the first time the brunette bombshell has appeared on television. She previously appeared on Big Brother UK in 2016
Born to a Chinese mother and an English father, Evelyn is an only child who grew up in Hurstville, southwest of Sydney
Sources close to the production say 'Evelyn is a bride to watch out for. She's not afraid to bend the rules to get what she wants'
Her handsome groom has yet to be identified.

Caitlin joins previously announced brides Lyndall Grace, Tahnee Cook, Bronte Schofield and Alyssa Barmonde.

They will be joined by Claire Nomarhas, Melinda Willis and Melissa Shepherd.

Who will star on MAFS in 2023?

Content Creator, Sydney

Personal Trainer, Melbourne

Make-up artist, Perth

Babysitter, Melbourne

Businesswoman, Brisbane

Marketing agency owner, Gold Coast

Construction Manager, Sydney

Duncan James
Duncan James

Duncan James

Insurance Advisor, Sydney

Sandy Jawanda
Sandy Jawanda

Sandy Jawanda

Dental Therapist, Melbourne

Senior Marketer, Sydney

Influencer, Perth

Makeup Artist, Brisbane

Baker, Sydney

CEO, Sydney

Estate manager, Sydney

Hairdresser, Sydney

Accountant, Perth

Voice over artist, Perth

Jesse Burford
Jesse Burford

Jesse Burford

Marriage Officer, Perth

Cam Woods
Cam Woods

Cam Woods

tradition, Darwin

If you have a tip about any of the participants, please email tips@dailymail.com

