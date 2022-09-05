MAFS 2023: Darwin tradie and hunky insurance worker join the cast

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The tenth season of Married At First Sight will feature the best cast yet.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal that a tradie from Darwin and an insurance worker from Sydney will be out next year when it premieres on Channel Nine.

Cam Woods wants to settle down and hopes to find his dream girl on the show.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal Darwin-born tradie Cam Woods (pictured) has joined the cast on next year’s season of Married At First Sight

Originally from Grafton, NSW, Cam moved to the Northern Territory for work.

Passionate about traveling around Australia, he documents his adventures on Instagram where he has an account dedicated to his photography.

Friends describe him as a ‘chill and very funny’ and say that he is not afraid to have fun.

Passionate about traveling around Australia, he documents his adventures on Instagram, where he has an account dedicated to his photography

Cam (pictured) has already filmed his wedding and was spotted shooting in Sydney

Cam has already filmed his wedding and has been spotted in shooting scenes with his bride.

Also tipped to appear on the show is the handsome insurance worker Duncan James.

Duncan hails from Sydney’s Northern Beaches and will be a fan favorite, according to sources on set.

Also tipped to appear on the show is hunky insurance officer Duncan James (pictured)

Duncan hails from Sydney’s Northern Beaches and will be a fan favorite according to on-set sources

Duncan is no stranger to showing off his perfectly ripped physique on his Instagram, which has now switched to private like his co-stars.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal that he will be linked to Alyssa Barmonde, who lives a short drive from him.

The couple was spotted in love during a film break on Sunday.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal that he will be linked to Alyssa Barmonde, who lives a short drive from him. (Pictured together on Sunday during a film break in Sydney)

MAFS 2023 will shine some of the hottest and most outrageous brides and grooms yet

Cam and Duncan join previously announced grooms Harrison Boon, Dan Hunjas, Layton Mills, Shannon Adams, Oliver Skelton and Joshua White.

MAFS 2023 will star some of the hottest and most outrageous brides and grooms to date.

Season 10 will feature a diverse cast, including a dental hygienist, a baker, a beautician and a construction worker who works as a part-time male stripper.

The new season of Married At First Sight will return to Channel Nine in early 2023.