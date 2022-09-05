WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


MAFS 2023: Darwin tradie and hunky insurance worker join the cast

Entertainment
By Merry

Married At First Sight EXCLUSIVE: The Darwin-based tradie and a handsome insurance worker join the cast for next year’s season

By Ali Daher for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 01:49, September 5, 2022 | Updated: 01:49, September 5, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The tenth season of Married At First Sight will feature the best cast yet.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal that a tradie from Darwin and an insurance worker from Sydney will be out next year when it premieres on Channel Nine.

Cam Woods wants to settle down and hopes to find his dream girl on the show.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal Darwin-born tradie Cam Woods (pictured) has joined the cast on next year's season of Married At First Sight

Daily Mail Australia can reveal Darwin-born tradie Cam Woods (pictured) has joined the cast on next year’s season of Married At First Sight

Originally from Grafton, NSW, Cam moved to the Northern Territory for work.

Passionate about traveling around Australia, he documents his adventures on Instagram where he has an account dedicated to his photography.

Friends describe him as a ‘chill and very funny’ and say that he is not afraid to have fun.

Passionate about traveling around Australia, he documents his adventures on Instagram, where he has an account dedicated to his photography

Passionate about traveling around Australia, he documents his adventures on Instagram, where he has an account dedicated to his photography

Passionate about traveling around Australia, he documents his adventures on Instagram, where he has an account dedicated to his photography

Cam (pictured) has already filmed his wedding and was spotted shooting in Sydney

Cam (pictured) has already filmed his wedding and was spotted shooting in Sydney

Cam (pictured) has already filmed his wedding and was spotted shooting in Sydney

Cam has already filmed his wedding and has been spotted in shooting scenes with his bride.

Also tipped to appear on the show is the handsome insurance worker Duncan James.

Duncan hails from Sydney’s Northern Beaches and will be a fan favorite, according to sources on set.

Also tipped to appear on the show is hunky insurance officer Duncan James (pictured)

Also tipped to appear on the show is hunky insurance officer Duncan James (pictured)

Also tipped to appear on the show is hunky insurance officer Duncan James (pictured)

Duncan hails from Sydney's Northern Beaches and will be a fan favorite according to on-set sources

Duncan hails from Sydney's Northern Beaches and will be a fan favorite according to on-set sources

1662339469 646 MAFS 2023 Darwin tradie and hunky insurance worker join the

1662339469 646 MAFS 2023 Darwin tradie and hunky insurance worker join the

Duncan hails from Sydney’s Northern Beaches and will be a fan favorite according to on-set sources

Duncan is no stranger to showing off his perfectly ripped physique on his Instagram, which has now switched to private like his co-stars.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal that he will be linked to Alyssa Barmonde, who lives a short drive from him.

The couple was spotted in love during a film break on Sunday.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal that he will be linked to Alyssa Barmonde, who lives a short drive from him. (Pictured together on Sunday during a film break in Sydney)

Daily Mail Australia can reveal that he will be linked to Alyssa Barmonde, who lives a short drive from him. (Pictured together on Sunday during a film break in Sydney)

Daily Mail Australia can reveal that he will be linked to Alyssa Barmonde, who lives a short drive from him. (Pictured together on Sunday during a film break in Sydney)

MAFS 2023 will shine some of the hottest and most outrageous brides and grooms yet

MAFS 2023 will shine some of the hottest and most outrageous brides and grooms yet

MAFS 2023 will shine some of the hottest and most outrageous brides and grooms yet

Cam and Duncan join previously announced grooms Harrison Boon, Dan Hunjas, Layton Mills, Shannon Adams, Oliver Skelton and Joshua White.

MAFS 2023 will star some of the hottest and most outrageous brides and grooms to date.

Season 10 will feature a diverse cast, including a dental hygienist, a baker, a beautician and a construction worker who works as a part-time male stripper.

The new season of Married At First Sight will return to Channel Nine in early 2023.

Who will star at MAFS in 2023?

Content Creator, Sydney

Personal Trainer, Melbourne

Make-up artist, Perth

Babysitter, Melbourne

Beautician, Brisbane

Marketing agency owner, Gold Coast

Construction Manager, Sydney

Duncan James

Duncan James

Duncan James

Insurance Advisor, Sydney

Sandy Jawanda

Sandy Jawanda

Sandy Jawanda

Dental Therapist, Melbourne

Senior Marketer, Sydney

Influencer, Perth

Makeup Artist, Brisbane

Baker, Sydney

Entrepreneur, Sydney

Estate manager, Sydney

Hairdresser, Sydney

Singer, Perth

Voice over artist, Perth

Cam Woods

Cam Woods

Cam Woods

tradition, Darwin

If you have a tip about any of the participants, please email tips@dailymail.com

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Phoebe Waller-Bridge stuns in a plunging…

Merry

Florence Pugh will NOT attend…

Merry

Kanye West calls out fake Kim Kardashian…

Merry
1 of 4,087

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More