MAFS 2023: Caitlin McConville set to appear on upcoming season

The tenth season of Married At First Sight will feature the best cast yet.

And Daily Mail Australia can reveal that Caitlin McConville will appear in the 2023 season when it premieres on Channel Nine early next year.

The stunning makeup artist, 27, is being tipped as one of many breakout stars, according to sources close to the production.

A close friend told Daily Mail Australia: ‘Caitlin is a bubbly and outgoing girl, but not afraid to come out of her shell when her buttons are pressed.’

Caitlin will be paired with child star turned personal trainer Shannon Adams.

The blonde’s now private Instagram page, which has 17,500 followers, is full of lingerie and bikini photos highlighting her flawless figure.

She is followed on Instagram by The Bachelorette’s Todd King, Love Island alum Chris Graudins and football player Samuel Stratis.

In a telling indication that she has joined the cast, Caitlin’s professional beauty page indicates that she is not currently taking bookings.

Caitlin joins previously announced brides Lyndall Grace, Tahnee Cook, Bronte Schofield, Alyssa Barmonde, Claire Nomarhas, Melinda Willis and Melissa Shepherd.

MAFS 2023 will feature some of the most controversial participants to date.

One bride is no stranger to controversy, making headlines nearly a decade ago for vandalizing a nightclub bathroom.

“She completely destroyed a bathroom in a bar and has since been banned from the venue. I guarantee she’s going to cause a riot on the show,” said a source.

Another bride was nicknamed ‘Olivia Frazer 2.0’ after entering the experiment, very sweet and innocent only to unleash her mean streak later.

“Alarm bells have already gone off. She’s not as innocent as she led the producers to believe… we definitely think she’ll be the next Olivia,” the insider said.

Meanwhile, an outspoken groom is said to have undergone media training before filming, suggesting he sees the show as his ticket to fame and fortune.