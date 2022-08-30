MAFS 2023: Ambulance called to wedding after a ‘drug-related incident’

<!–

Production on next year’s season of Married At First Sight was thrown into chaos last week when an ambulance was called to the set due to a “drug-related incident.”

Doctors rushed to a wedding venue in Byron Bay, New South Wales, after a guest needed urgent medical attention.

“Two weddings were filmed in Byron Bay and an ambulance had to be called while filming one wedding,” said a source. So dramatic.

Filming was abruptly paused and guests were instructed to “hold on” until the matter was resolved.

The source added that the ambulance had been called “in response to an incident involving drug use by one of the guests at the wedding”.

A spokesman for manufacturing company Endemol Shine Australia confirmed the incident in a statement to the Daily Mail Australia on Tuesday.

“An ambulance was called when a guest needed medical attention at a recent Married At First Sight wedding,” a spokesperson said.

“The production was shut down for an hour to focus on the well-being of the guests, and she has since made a full recovery.”

It comes after Daily Mail Australia revealed that season 10 of MAFS will feature some of its most controversial contestants yet.

One bride is no stranger to controversy, making headlines nearly a decade ago for vandalizing a nightclub bathroom.

“She completely destroyed a bathroom in a bar and has since been banned from the venue. I guarantee she’s going to cause a riot on the show,” said a source.

Another bride was nicknamed ‘Olivia Frazer 2.0’ after entering the experiment, very sweet and innocent only to unleash her mean streak later.

“Alarm bells have already gone off. She’s not as innocent as she led the producers to believe… we definitely think she’ll be the next Olivia,” the insider said.

