Maeva D’Ascanio gives birth! The Made in Chelsea star reveals she’s welcomed her baby boy named Beau

Made In Chelsea stars Maeva D’Ascanio and James Taylor have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Beau Christian Taylor.

Maeva, 30, and James, 27, announced the happy news with a sweet Instagram video as the new mom cradled the bundle of joy in her arms.

They also shared snaps from the hospital and the moment James first met his son, with Maeva gushing that he was going to be the “best dad ever.”

Welcome! Made In Chelsea stars Maeva D’Ascanio, 30, and James Taylor, 27, have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Beau Christian Taylor

Maeva recently looked back on an eventful year in which she was “engaged to the man of my dreams and expecting a beautiful little baby” when she turned 30 in August.

The French reality TV personality flaunted her belly in an orange strappy mini dress as she posed for silver 30 balloons as she reflected on the last year of her twenties as “the best.”

Maeva posted a gallery of images, including fond memories of her engagement to co-star James back in April and a photo of one of the couple’s baby scans as they awaited the arrival of their first child.

‘A very happy girl’: Maeva looked back on an eventful year in which she was ‘engaged to the man of my dreams and expecting a beautiful little baby’ when she turned 30 in August

She wrote on Instagram: ’30!!!! My last year in my twenties was the best, I am a very lucky girl.

“Being engaged to the man of my dreams and expecting a beautiful little baby is going to be magical for the next year.”

James also paid tribute to his “snappy señorita” fiancé on her milestone birthday with an Instagram photo of the couple kissing, accompanied by a sweet caption.

He wrote, “Happy 30th birthday to a feisty señorita who has made my life a whole lot more challenging along with a huge amount of love. Looking forward to starting a family with you @maevadascanio.”

Happy times: The Made In Chelsea star posted a gallery of images including fond memories of her engagement to co-star James in April

A dream come true: The French reality TV personality shared a photo of one of the couple’s baby scans as they waited for their first child to arrive

Maeva and James announced in May that the fiery French beauty was pregnant.

She said Hello! magazine at the time: ‘All my dreams come true at the same time. I still don’t believe it! It’s all great – I just want to enjoy it as much as possible.”

James said, “We are more excited every day. My father told me that when he had his first child, he never thought he could love anything so much.

“And I’m starting to get a sense of that feeling, because this baby growing in Maeva’s belly is pretty special.”

The couple announced they were expecting a baby boy during a gender reveal on summer spin-off Made In Chelsea Mallorca in August.

The couple, who have been together for three years, got engaged in April while visiting Rome’s Trevi Fountain.

‘Looking forward to starting a family with you’: James paid tribute to his ‘feisty señorita’ fiancee on her milestone birthday with an Instagram photo of the couple kissing

Maeva remembered throwing a coin into the Italian monument, as befits tradition, and making a wish that would represent James.

She told the publication, “I made my wish, which was, ‘I really hope James proposes to me soon.’

“And then I opened my eyes and he was there on one knee. I thought, “Wow, this is it! Is this real?” It was everything I ever wanted.’

James proposed with a 2.5-carat pear-shaped diamond engagement ring he designed — and had already asked Maeva’s father for permission to marry her last year.

It is a boy! The couple announced they were expecting a baby boy during a gender reveal on summer spin-off Made In Chelsea Mallorca in August

The engagement may have come as a surprise to some Made In Chelsea viewers after James admitted kissing another girl behind Maeva’s back on the show earlier this year, in what he described as a “drunken night” at a London club.

James’ romantic gesture also came weeks after he rejected Maeva when she got down on one knee in scenes filmed for the E4 series.

The reality star confessed to drunkenly kissing another woman behind Maeva’s back and said he “hated” himself for betraying her.

James said, “I had no respect for our relationship that night, I had no respect for you, I threw everything away for a drunken night and I hate myself for it.”

Crying hysterically at the revelation, Maeva sobbed, “You were the man, you were the father of my children, I wanted to be with you for the rest of my life.”

Mum and dad: Maeva and James (pictured attending a scan on Made In Chelsea) announced the fiery French beauty was pregnant in May

James told Maeva “I’ve got a***ing ring” before the dramatic scene ended with viewers believing the couple had gone their separate ways.

A source then told MailOnline that Maeva had forgiven James for the infidelity and they decided to put the past behind them.

James said, “It feels like I’ve got everything I’ve ever wanted—it’s that safe feeling that this is my wife, forever.”

Maeva added, “I feel protected – being engaged to the man of my dreams is amazing. It’s a different love, it’s stronger, it’s deeper. I feel secure.’

The Made In Chelsea favorite praised her “incredible” and “supportive” co-star fiance, saying she wants their baby to be “just like” James in an interview with Closer magazine in August.

Next step: The couple (pictured during their gender reveal), who have been together for three years, got engaged in April while visiting Rome’s Trevi Fountain

The famously feisty Maeva said, “I’m absolutely devastated about the pregnancy, planning the wedding, filming Made In Chelsea and the move, but James has been so incredible and supportive.

“I want the baby to be like him, he’s always so calm and relaxed and happy. I hope they don’t inherit my spiciness, just my looks!’

Maeva was also full of praise for her co-star ex-boyfriend, Miles Nazaire, 26, who she dated for three years before joining the cast of Made In Chelsea in early 2019.

The pair have had a notoriously rocky relationship ever since, with Miles devastated when Maeva got together with his then-best friend James.

Maeva said, “I wasn’t expecting him [Miles] to be very mature about the whole situation, but I was pleasantly surprised. He was really nice and very supportive, which was nice.”

Co-star romance: The engagement may have come as a surprise to some MIC viewers after James admitted kissing another girl behind Maeva’s back on the show earlier this year

The couple’s co-star, Tristan Phipps, 27, reflected on the next step in their relationship in an interview with new! magazine in August, describing Maeva as an “interesting character and James “an absolute animal.”

Tristan said, ‘We learned that you can never really be surprised by Maeva, she’s such an interesting character. But was I surprised by James’ proposal? Yes I was. I’ve known James for six years and when I first met him he was an absolute animal.

“He was the last guy out every night and quite the ladies man, and I think things suddenly went pretty quickly for him after he hooked up with Maeva.

“From moving from London, getting engaged and now having a baby, I don’t think it was expected. But saying this makes me happy for him.’