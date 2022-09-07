Madonna’s music video draws police response after they receive noise complaints in New York City

<!–

Madonna’s music video drew a police response after neighbors complained about the noise Monday night.

The 64-year-old singer-songwriter was filming the music video for her song Hung Over with Tokischa.

Page six reported that car speakers caused “loudness and craziness” that disturbed some neighbors.

The New York Police Department told the publication that they began receiving noise complaints at 11:39 p.m. ET Monday.

However, the NYPD told Page Six that the “condition had been corrected” and “no subpoena had been issued.”

A number of people involved in the making of the video reportedly went in to shoot some of the music video.

Tokischa came up with the idea to shoot the video in Washington Heights. The song is part of the Dembow, a major genre in the Caribbean.

Madonna and Tokischa were spotted at NYC Pride earlier this summer, though they appear to be just friends and collaborators.

Meanwhile, the Material Girl singer’s rumor novel featuring 23-year-old model Andrew Darnell is heating up.

According to Page sixthe duo were spotted ‘sniffing and cuddling’ while attending Nigerian musician REMA’s concert at Irving Plaza in New York City on Friday.

She shared photos from their night out on Instagram on Sunday, including one of Darnell with his arm around her as they snapped a selfie.

The rumored lovebirds looked ultra cozy with their heads pressed together as they gave the camera a seductive glance.

Andrew reappeared in Madonna’s slideshow when she snapped a photo of him posing with her black crocodile Birkin bag, which had “DEALER” written in rhinestone letters.

Only his eyes and the top of his head were visible as he peeked through the bag handle and toward Madonna’s camera.

Also, jewelry designer Greg Yüna and BMX star Nigel Sylvester were featured in Madonna and Andrew’s Labor Day weekend antics.