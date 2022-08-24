Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon, 25, releases her debut single and a VERY racy music video to match

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon has officially launched her music career and is celebrating the release of her debut single.

On Wednesday, the 25-year-old shared her first song, called Lock & Key, which is set to become a boppy club song.

Lourdes, whose father is American actor Carlos Leon, also released a snappy music video for the catchy tune as she follows in her famous mother’s footsteps.

In the grunge style music video, Lourdes looks incredible with a face full of makeup and outfits, including a sparkly silver number where she protected her modesty with some nipple pasties.

In one scene, she squirms around on the beach in a fishing net, with her long dark locks out and over her shoulders.

She can also be seen channeling the punk rock scene while wearing an all-black outfit in a graveyard.

Lourdes’ debut single and music video have been released under new monk Lolahol.

In addition to music, the former college student has also delved into the modeling industry and recently posed for a video for the Mugler brand.

In the high-fashion campaign, Lourdes appeared to be channeling a look her mother, now 64, once wore during the height of her career.

Lourdes has already worked for SKIMS, Savage x Fenty and Versace.

Lourdes previously spoke about her famous mother, saying she wants people to know she’s not just some “talented rich kid.”

Speak with FashionLourdes said, “People think I’m this talentless rich kid who gave her everything, but I’m not.”

The brunette beauty revealed that she paid for her studies herself and that she lives in Bushwick, a borough of New York.

Lourdes spoke of one of her passions, dancing: ‘A teacher of mine made me understand movement in a whole new way. You use your body to define the space around you—to change it. That is a very naked form of expression.’

The beauty, who is often snapped with swaying hairy armpits, was asked about trolls telling her to shave, to which she replied, “Yeah, come to me, bro.”

Madonna met Lourdes’ father, Carlos Leon, 55, a personal trainer, in 1994. The former couple was rumored to be engaged at one point and dating for about three years.

They split in 1997, less than a year after Lourdes was born in 1996.

Madonna welcomed son Rocco Ritchie, 22, with ex-husband Guy Ritchie, and has four adopted children; 16-year-old David (whom she adopted with Ritchie), Mercy (17) and nine-year-old twins Stella and Estere.