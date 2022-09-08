Madonna unveils bleached brows and red wig as she shares BTS snaps from Hung Up remix video shoot

Seven-time Grammy winner Madonna revealed her newly bleached eyebrows in a… instagram story she posted on Wednesday.

The 64-year-old Queen of Pop also wore a red wig from behind, with dark roots, over her pink-dyed natural short locks.

It was everything images from behind the scenes of Madonna’s Monday night video recording in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan for a remix of her 2005 hit Hung Up featuring the sex-positive rapper Tokischa.

Queen of reinvention! Seven-time Grammy winner Madonna revealed her newly bleached eyebrows in an Instastory she posted on Wednesday

Wig vs. Real Hair: The 64-year-old Queen of Pop also wore a red wig from behind, with dark roots, over her pink-dyed natural short locks

The Dominican 26-year-old could be seen mimicking oral sex with the Final Enough Love singer, who wore a black teddy under a green windbreaker and matching shorts and thigh-high PVC boots.

Michigan-born Madge (surname Ciccone) also shared a photo of herself to Tokischa (born Tokischa Altagracia Peralta), who is bisexual and famous for her $11.11 a month OnlyFans account.

Page six reported that the noise disturbed so many neighbors on the corner of West 175th Street and Audubon Avenue that the NYPD was called to stop the raucous production.

However, the police issued “no subpoena” as the self-made superstar and the Linda rapper decided to move their dancers and film crew to an indoor shoot.

BTS: It was all footage from Madonna’s Monday night video recording in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan for a remix of her 2005 hit Hung Up featuring sex-positive rapper Tokischa (R)

“Rey du tu Popola!” The Dominican 26-year-old could be seen mimicking oral sex with the Final Enough Love singer, who wore a black teddy under a green windbreaker and matching shorts and thigh-high PVC boots

Getting Freaky: Michigan-born Madge (surname Ciccone) also shared a photo of herself while she’s up against Tokischa (born Tokischa Altagracia Peralta), who is bisexual and famous for her $11.11 a month OnlyFans account

Madonna and Tokischa first played their soon-to-be-released Hung Up remix on stage at Hell’s Kitchen hotspot Terminal 5 in honor of Pride Month on June 23, where they closed their lips.

The Material Girl – with 47.6 million followers on social media – tweeted on Tuesday: ‘If you really want something… The Universe. Will conspire. Until. Help out. You. Do you understand.’

Five months later end her three-year relationship with 28-year-old backup dancer Ahlamalik Williams, Madonna is now said to be in a relationship with Andrew Darnell.

Unlicensed: Page Six reported that the noise disturbed so many neighbors on the corner of West 175th Street and Audubon Avenue that the NYPD was called to shut down raucous production

‘Condition was corrected’: Police ‘didn’t issue a subpoena’ as self-made superstar and rapper Linda decided to move their dancers and film crew to an indoor shoot

Packing on the PDA! Madonna and Tokischa first performed their soon-to-be-released Hung Up remix on the stage of Hell’s Kitchen hotspot Terminal 5 in honor of Pride Month on June 23.

The twice-divorced mother of six was first pictured hugging the 23-year-old skateboarder during “Madonna Night” at The DiscOasis on Wollman Rink in Manhattan’s Central Park on August 10.

Madonna is also still in pre-production on her self-directed Universal Pictures biopic titled Little Sparrow.

On August 26, the gossip site DeuxMoi shared leaked lyrics that indicated Sparrow has been a “nightmare production” because of the “script and constant changes” and “maybe won’t happen” because it “costs a lot of money.”

The Material Girl – with 47.6 million followers on social media – tweeted Tuesday: ‘If you want something bad enough… The Universe. Will conspire. Until. Help out. You. Do you understand’

New toy boy? Five months after ending her three-year relationship with 28-year-old backup dancer Ahlamalik Williams, Madonna is now rumored to be dating Andrew Darnell (R, pictured Sunday)

‘M!’ The twice-divorced mother of six was first pictured hugging the 23-year-old skateboarder during ‘Madonna Night’ at The DiscOasis on Wollman Rink in Manhattan’s Central Park on August 10.

The I Rise belter co-wrote the script with Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody, who was later replaced by Independent Spirit Award-winning screenwriter Erin Wilson (The Girl on the Train, Secretary).

Two-time Emmy winner Julia Garner has been offered the plum portion — according to Variety – while Julia Fox continues to lead the way to play Madonna’s longtime girlfriend Debi Mazar.

The Desperately Seeking Susan alum previously headed two poorly reviewed box office bombs – filth and wisdom in 2008, and WE in 2011.

Third directorial effort: Madonna is also still in pre-production of her self-directed Universal Pictures biopic titled Little Sparrow (pictured February 1)