Madonna turns 64! The iconic singer French kisses two women in the back of a ca

Iconic singer Madonna – who made the singles Holiday, Like A Virgin and Frozen massive hits – turned 64 on Tuesday.

The Michigan-born blonde took to Instagram to share a video with her 18.4 million followers as she danced in a blue and white sundress while enjoying a vacation in Sicily, Italy.

“Birthday kisses with my side b**ches,” the Dick Tracy actress wrote in her caption when she was seen French kissing two women in the back of a car. Her manager Guy Oseary was also present.

Happy 64 Madge! Iconic singer Madonna – who made the singles Holiday and Like A Virgin huge hits – turned 64 on Tuesday

Pretty as a picture: The Michigan-born blonde took to Instagram to share a video with her 18.4 million followers as she danced in a blue and white sundress while enjoying a vacation in Sicily, Italy with her kids

The chart-topper’s siren had her white-blond hair down and heavily made up. The blue and white dress flattered her slender body when seen outside a house.

First she kissed a woman in a royal blue dress and then she licked a lady in an orange dress

She had previously shared a video of her family enjoying a meal outside in Sicily with son Rocco – whose father is Guy Ritchie – who has a chocolate cake delivered to him.

This comes the day after Madonna posted a series of snappy snaps asking her fans to send her birthday presents.

She loves the ladies: “Birthday kisses with my side bitches,” the Dick Tracy actress wrote in her caption as she could be seen Frans kissing two women in the back of a car. First she hugged this woman in blue

She likes to shock her fans, but is this still shocking? And then Madonna kissed a woman in an orange dress

Deja vu! The crooner sent shockwaves around the world when she kissed Britney Spears during the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in NYC

The Queen of Pop celebrated early on by giving followers some dazzling content.

The Vogue hitmaker posted a close-up of her chest in a black lace bra with diamond chains around her neck, one leg over a railing in killer stilettos, and another saw her hunched over kneeling on the floor with her booty in the closet. spotlights .

Each post on her Instagram story was cheekily captioned, “It’s almost my birthday….Send me presents….”

Meanwhile, Madonna recently explained why she was determined to make her upcoming biopic herself because “misogynistic men” tried to make films about her.

Go pal power: Madonna put her hands on both ladies as they were seen in a car

The Lucky Star singer – who is releasing the 50-song remix LP Final Enough Love: 50 Number Ones Friday – said she “chopped off my limbs” while working on the film about her life and career.

She told Variety, “I’ve done something about it, but it’s like chopping off my limbs.”

It has been reported that Julia Garner, 28-year-old ‘Inventing Anna’ star, will play Material Girl’s hitmaker, although nothing has been confirmed yet.

New Product To Sell: Lucky Star Singer Releases 50 Song Remix LP Friday Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones

And Madonna revealed that she came to make the film because she was tired of men who wanted to tell her story in a misogynistic way.

She said, ‘I’ve had an extraordinary life, I have to make an extraordinary film.

“It was also a preemptive strike because a lot of people were trying to make movies about me. Mostly misogynistic men. So I put my foot in the door and said, “No one is going to tell my story but me.”

The Body Of Evidence actress also ruled out selling the rights to her back catalog, as Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen and Neil Young have lately done.

She told the outlet, “Because it’s my songs. Property is everything, isn’t it?’

In 2021, Madonna released a trap version of her 1998 hit Frozen after it went viral on TikTok, and four remixes followed.

Her son is also there: her son Rocco Ritchie, whose father is director Guy Ritchie, got a cake; he turned 22 on august 11

It came after the music legend announced her plans to re-release her old catalog.

She said, “I’m just looking for interesting, fun ways to re-release my catalog and introduce my music to a new generation.”

And she also hinted that she plans to go on tour again. Madonna added: “The whole thing with ‘Frozen’ was so much fun, but I woke up one day and said, ‘I’m tired of living in the past!’ I want to tour again, I am a creature of the stage. That’s my happy place.’