Madonna, the altar girl at 64: Queen of Pop marks birthday by posing for snaps at Sicilian church

Given her years of provocation from the Roman Catholic Church, it seems Madonna couldn’t resist the chance to pose in front of an altar.

While it will hardly cause the controversy of some of her earlier songs, such as Like A Prayer, it was still a surprising image to bring out on her 64th birthday.

Madonna posted on her Instagram story that she is lounging on the steps of an altar for her 64th birthday

The photo of the singer sitting barefoot in a pink floral dress on the marble steps of an altar was taken in Sicily.

Madonna, who also showed her strikingly smooth complexion, captioned the image: “Jesus loves me.”

She wore five layered cross pendants and bracelets and her hair was styled in thin blond box braids as she lay barefoot over marble steps in front of the altar.

Elsewhere, the star, dubbed the Queen of Pop, posed on a golden throne and captioned the photo “La Regina.”

The photos were taken in Sicily and the singer captioned the photos “Jesus loves me”