Madonna takes in the Tom Ford fashion show at NYFW with lookalike daughter Lourdes

The ever-stylish Madonna spent her Wednesday night with her daughter Lourdes at the Tom Ford fashion show as part of New York Fashion Week.

The 64-year-old singer was spotted on the front row of Tom Ford’s show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Skylight on Vesey.

The mother-daughter duo rocked all-black ensembles for their performance at the NYFW event, while the singer also posed with Ford herself.

Madonna stepped out in a lace black top under a satin black top with a matching black bandana in her long auburn locks, while also rocking black glasses with purple lenses.

She also wore silver earrings with a long black bag, black gloves and several silver bracelets on her wrist.

The music icon topped off her look with black wide-leg pants for her NYFW outing.

Her oldest child Lourdes Leon chose a low-cut black tank top with a crucifix around her neck.

Her jet black hair had been pulled back with bangs dangling over her forehead as she sat in the front row with her famous mother.

She completed her look with black pants, black heels while holding a black handbag.

The mother-daughter duo were spotted at another NYFW event the night before.

Madonna and Lourdes were photographed Monday night at the LaQuan Smith SS/23 afterparty at The Blond in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan.

She was spotted hanging out with pro BMX athlete Nigel Sylvester at the event, rocking a yellow Balenciaga jacket.

The pop icon has also been taking to Instagram lately to tease her new song with Tokischa Altagracia Peralta.

Madonna shared a short clip of what is believed to be the music video for her song with the singer.

‘We are bad girls! …………….Our issue will be released on September 19th!’ Madonna said Tuesday in her Instagram post.