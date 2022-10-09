Madonna suggests she is gay in playful TikTok video

<!–

Madonna teased her fans with a new TikTok video on Sunday in which she playfully hinted at being gay.

The 64-year-old Material Girl hitmaker shared a clip of herself in her bathroom where she tried to throw a pair of hot pink panties in the bin and completely disappeared.

‘If I miss I’m gay!’ the mother of six captioned the post.

Madonna teased her fans with a new TikTok video on Sunday in which she playfully hinted at being gay

After her miss, the singer gives the camera a pointed look before dramatically turning around.

It’s unclear if the star was just joking or actually coming out, although she has previously sparked rumors after kissing women in the past.

She locked lips with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, and most recently collaborated with Dominican rapper Tokischa for a remix of one of her songs.

The Material Girl hitmaker, 64, shared a clip of herself in her bathroom trying to throw a pair of hot pink panties in the bin and missing completely

"If I miss I'm gay," the singer captioned the post

The entertainer wore her pink locks parted to the side and lightly curled into the cut.

The superstar also donned a sexy white bustier over a white T-shirt, which she paired with oversized white trousers.

She also accessorized with a layer of chunky silver and gold chains and bracelets.

After her miss, the singer gives the camera a pointed look before dramatically turning around

As for glam, the musical sensation sported bleached eyebrows and a dark shade of lipstick.

Fans were certainly confused by the video, with one asking: “Are you coming out at 64?” Another added: “Just saw Madonna come out, good for her.”

Another referred to it as a ‘historic moment’, writing: ‘Is this like a historic moment?’

Fans were certainly confused by the video, with one asking "Coming out on 64?" while another added: "Just saw Madonna come out, good for her"

While others noted her story, with one writing, 'Y'all Madonna has been out so little longer than some of us have been alive'

While other social media users noted her history with women, with one person writing: ‘Y’all Madonna has been out so little longer than some of us have been alive.’

Another fan added: “Madonna has been an out bisexual for literally decades guys.”