Madonna sticks her tongue out during bicycle ride in NYC

Madonna is back in New York City after vacationing in Italy with her family to celebrate her birthday.

The 64-year-old Frozen singer went on a bike ride with her team of personal male trainers and bodyguards.

At one point, the mother of six stuck out her tongue because she seemed to be in a playful mood during her sweat session.

The diva smiled after sticking out her tongue.

The performer was dressed for a day of sports. She was wearing a tight training shirt that was blue with pink and green images of women.

The Michigan native added black sweatpants with floral prints everywhere. And the siren added a pink cap with skulls and hearts.

She was carrying a black shoulder bag, black oversized sunglasses and gold bracelets.

Her sneakers were red and white.

She celebrated her 64th birthday with her six children in Sicily.

Last week, the Michigan-born star took to Instagram to share a video with her 18.4 million kissing two women.

“Birthday kisses to my side b**ches,” the Dick Tracy actress wrote in her caption as she hugged women in the back of a car.

Her manager Guy Oseary was also present.

The siren on the card had her white blond hair down and heavily made up. The blue and white dress flattered her slender body when seen outside a house.

First she kissed a woman in a royal blue dress, whom she labeled as Maha Dakhil Jackson, then she licked a lady in an orange dress.

She had previously shared a video of her family enjoying a meal outside in Sicily with son Rocco – whose father is Guy Ritchie – who has a chocolate cake delivered to him.

A Pro: Madonna Has Been Taking Bike Rides in NYC for Decades

The day before, Madonna posted a series of snappy snaps and asked her fans to send her birthday presents.

The Queen of Pop celebrated early on by giving followers some dazzling content.

The Vogue hitmaker posted a close-up of her chest in a black lace bra with diamond chains around her neck, one leg over a railing in killer stilettos, and another saw her hunched over kneeling on the floor with her booty in the closet. spotlights .

Each post on her Instagram story was cheekily captioned, “It’s almost my birthday…. Send me presents….”

Meanwhile, Madonna recently explained why she was determined to make her upcoming biopic herself because “misogynistic men” tried to make films about her.

Action: And then Madonna kissed a woman in an orange dress