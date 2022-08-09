Madonna Shows Off The Flowing Note She Received From Beyonce After Break My Soul Collaboration

<!–

Madonna showed off the gushing note Beyonce sent her after the release of their collaboration, Break My Soul (The Queens Remix).

The Queen Of Pop, 63, shared photos of the elaborate floral bouquet and touching note that Beyonce, 40, had delivered to her on Tuesday.

‘Thank you, Queen. I am so thankful for you. You have opened so many doors for so many women. You are a masterpiece genius.

‘Thank you for letting me sing in your song and thank you for mentioning the remix!!!! Love Always And Forever, B,” the note read.

A touched Madonna thanked Beyonce for the gesture as she posted photos of the gift on her Instagram Stories.

‘thanks !! from one (crown emoji) to another (crown emoji). I love the Re-Mix!’ Madonna wrote.

Beyonce released the collaboration with pop icon Madonna on Friday, her latest in a series of remixes. Although it’s technically a new song, Variety reported that Madonna didn’t seem to be recording anything new for the remix.

She may have added a few new spoken words to the song, but much of her vocals apparently came from her 1990 hit song, Vogue.

The song, titled Break My Soul (The Queens Remix), can be purchased from Beyoncé’s website for $1.29. Beyonce had already performed remixes of the song Break My Soul with Will.I.Am, Terry Hunter, Honey Dijon and Nita Aviance.

According to Variety, Beyoncé is emulating a well-known spoken word portion of Madonna’s song Vogue.

Friends in high places! Madonna with Beyonce, Rihanna and Alicia Keys in 2015

In that part of the song, Houston’s native name drops some famous women in music.

“Queen Mother Madonna, Aaliyah, Rosetta Tharpe, Santigold, Bessie Smith, Nina Simone, Betty Davis, Solange Knowles,” she says. Lauryn Hill, Roberta Flack, Toni, Janet, Tierra Whack. Missy, Diana, Grace Jones, Aretha, Anita, Grace Jones.”

Beyoncé released Renaissance on July 29. It is her seventh studio album, her first since her 2016 hit, Lemonade. It is also the first of a trilogy of albums.

Renaissance debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 album chart, marking the best-selling week for a female artist this year and the second best-selling of the year. Renaissance sold 332,000 equivalent album units in the week to August 4, Billboard reported, citing stats from Luminate.

The album also gets rave reviews, as it holds 92 percent on Metascore on review aggregator Metacritic after 24 reviews of the album.