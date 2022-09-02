Madonna shares photos of her tattoo honoring her mother with cryptic captions about motherhood

<!–

Madonna shared several photos of her wrist tattoo in honor of her mother on Instagram on Thursday.

The 64-year-old singer-songwriter added some cryptic captions to the series of photos.

In the first photo, the Material Girl singer held up her wrist and showed off her ink with a big “X” at the top with the word “maman,” mother in French, and a broken heart underneath.

She wrote “Broken hearts club” with a broken heart emoji following the short line.

The next photo showed the tattoo smeared in her blood just after the tattoo with “We all bleed the same color” written on it.

‘All mothers break their hearts! [broken hearts emoji],’ with the newly minted tattoo on her wrist.

She originally showed the tattoo to fans in April when she first got it. The tattoo honors her mother who died when the star was only five years old.

Opening up: Madonna’s cryptic messages came just days after she opened up about her two marriages and sex life (pictured with Sean Penn in 1987)

Madonna’s cryptic messages came just days after she was candid about her two marriages and sex life.

In a new video, uploaded to her YouTube channel on Tuesday, the 64-year-old pop star got a surprisingly candid response when asked what decision she’s “looking back” on and realizing it “wasn’t the best idea.”

‘Get married. Both times!’ explained the Holiday singer, referring to her previous marriages to Sean Penn, 62, from 1985 to 1989, and Guy Ritchie, 53, from 2000 to 2008.

Madonna shares son Rocco, 22, and daughter Lourdes, 25, with Carlos Leon. She adopted children Mercy and David, both 16, and twins Estere and Stelle, 10.

During the interview, she revealed that her “current favorite obsession” is sex and that if she wasn’t a musician, she would be a school teacher.

When asked how she continues to find inspiration in a world so different from when she started, the performer said, “If you’re a curious person and pay attention to life, you’ll never stop getting inspired.”

The seven-time Grammy winner was also elated she’d love to work with Kendrick Lamar before admitting that the “hardest” part of working on her upcoming biopic was “cramming her entire life into a feature film.”

She later wrote that sex kept her going and that she would love to work with Britney Spears again, 19 years after releasing their hit song, Me Against The Music, while rocking a deep black mini dress and fishnet stockings.

Previously, the mother of six admitted she was unable to “express” herself as an artist while married to Ritchie.

“There were times when I felt trapped. I wasn’t really allowed to be myself,” she said The sun in 2015. ‘You have to find someone who accepts who you are and is comfortable with that.’