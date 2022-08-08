Madonna shares heavily filtered video for remix of Break My Soul 

Madonna shared a heavily filtered close-up video of her face lip syncing to the Queen remix of Beyonce’s Break My Soul.

The pop queen, 63, showed off remarkably smooth features as she uttered the words for her iconic song Vogue and Beyonce’s Break My Soul song for the remix.

Madonna had perfectly styled long blonde hair for the short video and a filter that added false lashes, lipstick and glitter.

Is that you? Madonna had perfectly styled long blond hair for the short video and a filter that added false eyelashes, lipstick and glitter

She wore giant diamond earrings and a Versace blazer with giant safety pins in the front.

Hours earlier, Beyonce, 40, and Madonna appeared together in a feisty recording to promote their new collaboration, Break My Soul (The Queens Remix).

In the black and white image Madonna posted to Instagram, Beyonce was seen on her side in an ensemble of pasties and sheer pieces.

As she was: Madonna depicted in a still from Desperately Seeking Susan in 1985

She parted her wavy locks and wore heels in the promotional image, which featured her standing next to some disco balls.

Madonna wore a light bustier with fishnet stockings and a furry white coat draped over her shoulders.

The Material Girl wore what looked like dozens of sparkly jewels draped around her neck with her signature blonde locks styled to the side. She was seen with her hand on the jaw of a translucent horse in the glamorous image.

Beyonce released the collaboration with pop icon Madonna on Friday, her latest in a series of remixes. Although it’s technically a new song, Variety reported that Madonna didn’t seem to be recording anything new for the remix.

She may have added a few new spoken words to the song, but much of her vocals apparently came from her 1990 hit song, Vogue.

The song, titled Break My Soul (The Queens Remix), can be purchased from Beyoncé’s website for $1.29. Beyonce had already performed remixes of the song Break My Soul with Will.I.Am, Terry Hunter, Honey Dijon and Nita Aviance.

The latest: Beyonce, 40, and Madonna, 63, appeared together in a snappy recording to promote their new collaboration, Break My Soul (The Queens Remix). Madonna posted the image on her Instagram account on Sunday

While fans can purchase it on the website and email it directly, it is not currently being streamed on any of the popular streamers.

There is no news yet whether the song will eventually be available via streaming services such as Spotify or Apple Music.

Renaissance debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 album chart, marking the best-selling week for a female artist this year and the second best-selling of the year. Renaissance sold 332,000 equivalent albums in the week through August 4. Billboard reported, citing stats from Luminate.

The album also gets rave reviews, as it holds 93 percent on Metascore on review aggregator Metacritic after 20 reviews of the album.

Remix: Beyoncé, 40, released a collaboration with pop icon Madonna, 63, on Friday, her latest in a series of remixes (pictured 2021)