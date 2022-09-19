Madonna says she’s a ‘fashion c***’ while wearing Willy Chavarria SS/23 baseball shirt

Seven-time Grammy winner Madonna called herself a “fashion c***” in a series of snaps she shared with her inmate on Sunday, who has 49.3 million followers on social media.

Once provocative, the 64-year-old Queen of Pop also called herself ‘street trade’ – a slang term for someone who offers another person alcohol or drugs for sex.

The photos were taken last Wednesday as Madonna attended designer Willy Chavarria’s Spring 2023 menswear presentation at NYFW at Marble Collegiate Church in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood.

Provocative: Seven-time Grammy winner Madonna called herself a ‘fashion c***’ in a series of snaps she shared with her imprisoned combined 49.3 million social media followers on Sunday

The singer of Finally enough love – who was? reading the bible in a jiffy – wore the $345 Willy Chavarria SS/23 NY baseball shirt and crucifix skirt with Richie Rich jewelry.

Michigan-born Madge (surname Ciccone) was joined at the church by Grammy nominee Arca, who wore a white Willy Chavarria SS/23 mini dress.

The Venezuelan 32-year-old came out in 2018 as a non-binary and identifies as a trans woman.

Arca previously brought her experimental lead to artists such as Kanye West, Björk, The Weeknd, Frank Ocean, Planningtorock, Rosalía and Sia.

Thinning out: The 64-year-old Queen of Pop also referred to herself as “street dealing” – a slang term for someone who offers another person alcohol or drugs for sex

Man Behind the Sweater: The photos were taken last Wednesday as Madonna attended designer Willy Chavarria (L)’s Spring 2023 menswear presentation NYFW at Marble Collegiate Church in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood

Reading the Bible: The singer of Finally Enough Love wore the $345 Willy Chavarria SS/23 NY baseball shirt and a crucifix skirt and Richie Rich jewelry

In the videoMadonna and the Cayó singer danced in the car and danced to Frankie Knuckles’ 1987 song Baby Wants to Ride.

The twice-divorced mother of six will soon release the music video for a remix of her 2005 hit Hung Up, which features sex-positive Dominican rapper Tokischa, whom she’s been spotted with. public kissing countless times.

Warner Music will finally release the “banned” 12-inch, three-track picture disc version of Madonna’s Erotica single on October 21 in honor of her 30th anniversary.

The self-made superstar is also still in pre-production for her self-directed Universal Pictures biopic titled Little Sparrow.

‘Power bottoms’: Michigan-born Madge (surname Ciccone) was joined at church by Grammy nominee Arca (L), who wore a white Willy Chavarria SS/23 mini dress

“Don’t tell us to stop!” Venezuelan 32-year-old (L) came out as non-binary in 2018 and identifies as trans woman

New collaboration? Arca previously brought her experimental lead to artists such as Kanye West, Björk, The Weeknd, Frank Ocean, Planningtorock, Rosalía and Sia

‘Baby wants to ride for love’: In the video, Madonna and the Cayó singer dug in the car and danced to Frankie Knuckles’ 1987 song, Baby Wants to Ride

On August 26, the gossip site DeuxMoi shared leaked lyrics that indicated Sparrow has been a “nightmare production” because of the “script and constant changes” and “maybe won’t happen” because it “costs a lot of money.”

Madonna co-wrote the script with Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody, who was later replaced by Independent Spirit Award-winning screenwriter Erin Wilson (The Girl on the Train, Secretary).

Three-time Emmy winner Julia Garner has been offered the plum portion — according to Variety — while Julia Fox continues to lead the way to play the Material Girl’s longtime girlfriend, Debi Mazar.

The Desperately Seeking Susan alum previously spearheaded two poorly reviewed box office bombs – filth and wisdom in 2008, and WE in 2011.

‘Stay tuned!’ The twice-divorced mother of six will soon release the music video for a remix of her 2005 hit Hung Up featuring the sex-positive Dominican rapper Tokischa (R, pictured Sept. 5), with whom she has been spotted in public numerous times.

‘Hope the world is ready now’: Warner Music will finally release the ‘banned’ 12-inch, three-track picture disc version of Madonna’s Erotica single in honor of her 30th anniversary on October 21