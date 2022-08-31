Madonna says her current obsession is ‘sex’ and regrets BOTH her marriages in new 50 questions video

Madonna didn’t hold back as she answered 50 fan questions about her upcoming album, 40 years of career, guilty pleasures and biggest regrets.

In a new video, uploaded to her YouTube channel on Tuesday, the 64-year-old pop star got a surprisingly candid response when asked what decision she’s “looking back” on and realizing it “wasn’t the best idea.”

‘Get married. Both times!’ explained the Holiday singer, referring to her previous marriages to Sean Penn, 62, from 1985 to 1989, and Guy Ritchie, between 2000-2008.

During the interview, she revealed that her “current favorite obsession” is sex and that if she wasn’t a musician, she would be a school teacher.

When asked how she continues to find inspiration in a world so different from when she started, the performer said, “If you’re a curious person and pay attention to life, you’ll never stop getting inspired.”

The seven-time Grammy winner was also elated she’d love to work with Kendrick Lamar before admitting that the “hardest” part of working on her upcoming biopic was “cramming her entire life into a feature film.”

She later wrote that sex kept her going and that she would love to work with Britney Spears again, 19 years after releasing their hit song, Me Against The Music, while rocking a deep black mini dress and fishnet stockings.

Previously, the mother of six admitted she was unable to “express” herself as an artist while married to Ritchie.

“There were times when I felt trapped. I wasn’t really allowed to be myself,” she said The sun in 2015. ‘You have to find someone who accepts who you are and is comfortable with that.’

Previously, Madonna said she would be “run over by a train” and then walk down the aisle again in 2009.

Meanwhile, the English film director, 53, previously told Details magazine that their time together “is definitely not something” he regrets because he loves “the kids that have come out of it.”

In 1991, Madonna called Penn the “love of her life” during a documentary and the couple have maintained a friendly relationship over the years.

Four years ago, the two-time Oscar winner said he was “very much a first wife” when asked between her and Britney Spears.

Madonna has six children, including Lourdes, 25, Rocco, 22, David, 16, Mercy, 16, and twins Estere and Stella, both ten.

She is currently dating model Andrew Darnell, 23, who is 41 years his junior.

