Madonna rocks a stylish look while leaving an after-party at The Bowery Hotel in New York City

She’s famously known as the Material Girl, but Madonna might have left some of that at home Monday night in New York City.

The 64-year-old singer was pictured stepping out in a bizarre ensemble as she left an after party at The Bowery Hotel, wearing a pair of XL ripped denim jeans, a corset top and what appeared to be a shell jacket.

Madge attended the after party for the New York premiere of the Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles film Don’t Worry Darling, which has been full of drama since its release.

Known for courting controversy in her decades-long career, Madonna felt cheeky when she stuck her tongue out at photographers as she left the party.

Madge has recently tried a variety of looks on her social media, often using heavy filters that have left her looking unrecognizable.

For her latest reinvention, the Queen of Pop rocked bleached eyebrows and pink hair, proving she has no intention of slowing down her love of changing up her look.

The outing comes just days after she released her new song Hung Up on Tokischa featuring Tokischa Altagracia Peralta.

Cheeky: The superstar stuck her tongue out as she left the party

Madonna shared a short clip from what is believed to be the music video for her song with the singer.

‘We are bad girls! …………….Our song will be released on September 19th!’ Madonna said in her Instagram post last week, though she ended up releasing it on September 16.

In good company: Madonna attended the Don’t Worry Darling party with Olivia Wilde and her toyboy lover Harry Styles on Monday night

Earlier in the evening, however, the pair were seen exchanging several tense glances on the red carpet

While her illustrious career has spanned more than five decades, Madonna revealed on The Tonight Show last month that her representatives believed her career was over after an accidental flashback in the early 1980s.

The 63-year-old singer promoted her new album Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones on The Tonight Show, which was released on August 19.

Madonna was performing at the very first MTV Video Music Awards in 1984 when her dress fell up revealing part of her back…which her representatives thought would be the end of her career.

Fallon pointed out that the liner notes stated that Like a Virgin was supposed to be the first single that Madonna said she thought was ‘controversial’, although it turned out to be nowhere near controversial as her wardrobe malfunctioned.

“I was doing that show and I went down the very steep stairs of the wedding cake and I got to the bottom and I started dancing around and my white stiletto pumps fell off,” Madonna began.

“And I was trying to do this slick move like diving for the shoe and it looked like it was choreographed. And my dress fell up and my bottom showed. Can you imagine,” she added.

‘Those were the days when you didn’t have to show your ass to have a career. Now it’s the opposite,” she continued.

The music icon added that it ‘happened by accident and when I didn’t even know my butt was showing,’ adding, ‘it wasn’t even like the whole butt, it was just like a butt cheek, like half a butt cheek.’

‘Yes, when I went backstage my manager told me my career is over.