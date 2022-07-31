Madonna puts on a show-stopping display as she  flashes her bra and underwear

Madonna caught the eye when she stepped out for a night out at the theater in New York City on Saturday.

The 63-year-old Queen of Pop was stunned in a sheer black dress she wore over a black bra with black high-waisted briefs when she was spotted leaving MJ: The Musical at the Neil Simon Theater in Midtown Manhattan.

The music icon’s high-necked, long-sleeved dress had a floral pattern and hung down to her ankles.

The Like A Prayer hitmaker was outfitted with silver cross earrings and layers of necklaces, including several with silver cross pendants.

She added several gold and silver bracelets and donned fingerless black leather gloves imprinted with silver crosses.

The superstar also wore a large diamond ‘M’ ring and rocked an ‘Evil Eye’ manicure.

The seven-time Grammy Award winner wore chunky black patent leather boots and carried a black rectangular leather handbag along with a black crossbody bag.

The blonde beauty wore her long locks parted down the middle and down in loose waves and accentuated her pout with a deep purple lipstick.

Madonna shaded her eyes with some avant-garde black statement shades as she walked out of the theater to her waiting SUV.

The mother of six linked arms with a friend wearing a white sailor hat embroidered with a blue anchor.

While sitting in the back of the SUV, Madonna playfully stuck out her tongue and talked to her friend.

MJ: The Musical, which follows the life and career of pop legend Michael Jackson, premiered on Broadway in February.

The piece received 10 Tony Award nominations and won in four categories, including Best Actor in a Musical for starring Myles Frost in the titular role, as well as Best Choreography, Best Lighting Design and Best Sound Design.

Madonna and Michael Jackson both skyrocketed in the 1980s, sparking brief romance rumors when they attended the 1991 Academy Awards ceremony together.

Meanwhile, the Evita star recently admitted that she has worked really hard to get the upcoming movie about her life and career just right.

“I’ve done something about it, but it’s like chopping off my limbs,” she said. Variety.

It has been reported that Inventing Anna star Julia Garner, 28, will be playing Material Girl’s hitmaker, although nothing has been confirmed yet.

And Madonna spilled that she came to make the film because she was fed up with men trying to tell her story in a misogynistic way.

She told Variety: “I’ve had an extraordinary life, I have to make an extraordinary film.

“It was also a preemptive strike because a lot of people were trying to make movies about me. Mostly misogynistic men. So I put my foot in the door and said, “No one is going to tell my story but me.”‘

The hitmaker Like A Virgin also ruled out selling the rights to her back catalog, as Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen and Neil Young have lately done.

She told the outlet, “Because it’s my songs. Property is everything, isn’t it?’

In 2021, Madonna released a trap version of her 1998 hit Frozen after it went viral on TikTok, and four remixes followed.

It came after the music legend announced her plans to re-release her old catalog.

She explained, “I’m just looking for interesting, fun ways to re-release my catalog and introduce my music to a new generation.”

And the Vogue singer hinted that she plans to go on tour again.

Madonna added: “The whole thing with Frozen was so much fun, but I woke up one day and said, ‘I’m tired of living in the past!’ I want to tour again, I am a creature of the stage. That’s my happy place.’