Madonna poses in bathroom… before celebrating twin daughters’ birthday with family and friends 

Madonna took to social media this weekend to share a slew of photos with her fans.

The 64-year-old Material Girl showed off a new soft pink hair color as she posed in an extravagant black-tiled bathroom.

Speaking to her 18.5 Instagram followers, she wrote in the caption: ‘Sometimes you just have to lock yourself in the bathroom…………’

The first image in the ten-photo slideshow showed the old entertainer up close with her reflection in a side mirror.

Her hair was parted in a side and she stared seductively into the camera with her big blue eyes.

Madge wore a pile of glittering necklaces around her neck and they were decorated with diamonds and pendants.

She rocked a full face full of makeup on her smooth complexion and emphasized her features with mascara, blush and lipstick.

In some outtakes, she wore a fuzzy black sweater with a white pattern woven into it, all over the front.

She removed it for most of the movements and later laid her head on it as she lay on the shiny floor.

Underneath her top coat, the music performer was dressed in a black strapless corset with sheer lace black fabric.

She wore tight black knickers that she layered over black fishnet stockings and completed the look with black slingback heels.

Strikingly an artistic pose: she took off her sweater and rested her head on it as she lay on the shiny floor

Sexy! Underneath her top coat, the musician was dressed in a black strapless corset with sheer lace black fabric

Fashionista: With her corset she wore tight black knickers which she layered over black fishnet stockings and completed the look with black slingback heels

The toilet had high ceilings and panoramic mirrors which gave it an enchanting feel.

One selection showed the mother of six lying on the floor holding up her phone to take a photo of her reflection on the ceiling.

Her hands were covered with a pair of black leather fingerless gloves as she held her electronic device.

She also wore several dainty bracelets on one of her wrists in the series of catches.

The post currently has over 430,000 likes from her loyal following.

Artistic: A selection showed the mother of six on the floor holding up her phone to take a photo of her reflection on the ceiling

Bejeweled: She wore several dainty bracelets on one of her wrists in the series of catches

Black and white: A photo showed the singer in black and white posing in her ultra-sexy outfit

On Sunday, the hitmaker shared a newer post with viewers as she celebrated her twin daughters’ tenth birthday.

The party was wig themed and she wrote in the caption, “Wiggin Out!!!” before adding a series of emojis.

She also used the phrase multiple times in a series of Stories posts that showcased moments from the meeting.

Sitting with her kids in one snapshot, they each wore playful wigs while outside.

Family Time: On Sunday, the hitmaker shared newer posts with viewers as she celebrated her twin daughters’ birthday

Cheers! Madonna toasts a partygoer as she celebrates her daughters birthday

Earlier in the week, she marked the milestone when she wrote on Instagram: “Happy Birthday Estere and Stella Mwale!”

She continued: ‘You both bring so much love, laughter and light into our lives!! I can’t believe you’re 10 years old already!’

Madonna is also mother to daughter Lourdes Leon, 25, sons Rocco Ritchie, 22, and David Banda, 16, and Mercy James, also 16.

In an Instagram Reels upload, Madonna shared outtakes from the fun festivities, which appeared to have taken place at her home.

Beautiful: For the occasion, Madonna wore a patterned green and navy blue dress, sometimes with a silky green shirt over it

yum! The legendary artist enjoyed a lollipop during the festivities

The revelers jumped on a trampoline, cooled off on a slip-and-slide track, and enjoyed an ice cream from an ice cream truck.

The famous magician David Blaine also attended the soiree and kept her children entertained with his mind-boggling tricks.

For the occasion, Madonna wore a patterned green and navy blue dress, sometimes topped with a silky green shirt.