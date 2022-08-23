Madonna poses for sultry shots with a female pal – who she was filmed kissing

She is celebrating her 64th birthday with her six children in Sicily.

And Madonna said goodbye to her milestone journey by posting a final batch of snaps to her Instagram page on Tuesday, writing that the island had been “good for her.”

Among the image gallery was a photo of a female friend in a cut-out mask, which she filmed kissing on her birthday last week.

64 and feel good! Madonna said goodbye to her trip to Sicily by posting a final batch of snaps to her Instagram page on Tuesday, writing that the island had been “good for her.”

The name of Madonna’s companion is unknown, but she goes online through MissMe – The Artful Vandal and is a big name in street art according to Complex.

Madonna looked incredible as she showed off her youthful physique in a leaf print dress, which was pulled down to reveal her black lace bra.

The singer has heavily accentuated her outfit with a range of diamond necklaces and gold bracelets, while also adding a pair of mesh gloves to the look.

A close-up photo revealed she was wearing a chunky bracelet with the word “provoke” etched into the silver.

Madonna wore her long platinum blonde hair in a loose, sleek style and opted for a heavy layer of makeup that provided a flawless finish.

In some of the photos, Madonna posed against a scooter and leaned on an orange-printed sofa, revealing her pins and black stilettos.

Last week, the Michigan-born star took to Instagram to share a video with her 18.4 million kissing two women.

“Birthday kisses to my side b**ches,” the Dick Tracy actress wrote in her caption as she hugged women in the back of a car.

Her manager Guy Oseary was also present.

The siren on the card had her white blond hair down and heavily made up. The blue and white dress flattered her slender body when seen outside a house.

First she kissed a woman in a royal blue dress, whom she labeled as Maha Dakhil Jackson, then she licked a lady in an orange dress.

She had previously shared a video of her family enjoying a meal outside in Sicily with son Rocco – whose father is Guy Ritchie – who has a chocolate cake delivered to him.

The day before, Madonna posted a series of snappy snaps and asked her fans to send her birthday presents.

Deja vu! The crooner sent shockwaves around the world when she kissed Britney Spears during the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in NYC

The Queen of Pop celebrated early on by giving followers some dazzling content.

The Vogue hitmaker posted a close-up of her chest in a black lace bra with diamond chains around her neck, one leg over a railing in killer stilettos, and another saw her hunched over kneeling on the floor with her booty in the closet. spotlights .

Each post on her Instagram story was cheekily captioned, “It’s almost my birthday…. Send me presents….”

Meanwhile, Madonna recently explained why she was determined to make her upcoming biopic herself because “misogynistic men” tried to make movies about her.

They can’t stay apart! Madonna stuck out her tongue while her boyfriend held her