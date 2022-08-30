Madonna makes record by becoming first woman to have top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 since ’80s

Madonna has continuously made an impact on the music industry since the beginning of her career and recently made a new record as a music artist.

According to Billboard, the Queen of Pop, 64, is the first-ever woman to chart the Billboard 200 top 10 albums every decade since the release of her debut album Madonna (1983).

The talented artist is also the only music artist to top a Billboard chart 50 times People.

Queen of Pop: Madonna, 64, has reached another milestone by becoming the first woman to land Billboard 200 Top 10 albums every decade since her start in the 1980s; seen in 2021

The singer released Final Enough Love, a Warner Records remix compilation album that went on sale on June 24 earlier this summer.

The dance remix album currently sits at number eight on the Billboard 200 chart and has already become the top-selling album of the week on the Top Album Sales chart.

Madonna’s Final Enough Love is the first remix album to hit the top 10 since Beyoncé’s More Only EP in 2014, it was reported. Billboard.

First hit album: The talented singer and artist released her first hit album Madonna in 1983; pictured on the set of Desperately Seeking Susan in 1985

Another hit album: The award-winning singer recently released her remix compilation album, Finally Enough Love, on June 24, and is currently at number eight on the Billboard 200

Madonna is the 10th person to hit the milestone of every decade on the Billboard 200 top 10 albums chart since the 1980s. The nine before her were all men and were either solo performers or in groups, according to the music publication.

Over the course of her lengthy career, the star has won seven Grammys, along with 20 MTV Video Music Awards.

The singer’s latest remix album features no less than 50 of her most popular dance hits over the years, such as a remix version of Like A Prayer.

Talented: Madonna is the only music artist in the industry to top a Billboard chart 50 times, People reported; pictured on stage in 1985

Awarded: In addition to hitting another milestone, the mother of six has a number of other accolades to her name, including seven Grammy wins

When you talk to Harper’s BazaarMadonna opened up about the album’s name.

“I named this record Final Enough Love because love ultimately makes the world go round,” explains the award-winning artist. “It’s also representative of one of my greatest loves in life, which is dance.”

“I love to dance and I love to inspire people to dance, so with 50 number one dance hits, that’s a lot of love to share,” added the mother of six.

Inspiration: During an interview, the star stated that she called the album Final Enough Love, ‘because at the end of the day, love is what makes the world go round’

Dancing Queen: During an interview, the star said: ‘I love to dance and I love to inspire people to dance, so with 50 number one dance hits, that’s a lot of love to share’, when discussing Finally enough love

The Vogue hitmaker also spoke to V Magazine in detail about her new album. ‘Setting up this project was like a trip down memory lane. It was a cathartic, emotional experience and brought back so many memories.’

‘I realized how hard I’ve worked and what an adventurous musical life I’ve led! Most importantly, I realized how meaningful dance music has always been to me,” the star continued.

Madonna discussed how the music itself has changed over the decades and what she misses most.

‘It’s so different from the early ’80s to now. The ’80s music has a naivety and a simplicity that I love and miss,” the Material Girl singer told the publication.

“But then we have this new great technology at our fingertips and we can make synths sound like a voice, and a voice like a percussion instrument or violins.”

A change: Madonna admitted in an interview that music has changed over the years, but new technology is ‘awesome’

Breaking records: The Queen of Pop has a total of 23 top 10 rankings, along with Bob Dylan

According to Billboard, Finally, Enough Love gives Madonna a total of 23 top 10 rankings, putting her on par with Bob Dylan.

The Queen of Pop has more top 10s than iconic singers like Elton John and Prince. Above her are artists such as Elvis Presley with 27 top 10s, and The Rolling Stones who collect the most with 37.

In addition to being number one on this week’s Top Album Sales, Madonna’s dance remix compilation is currently also taking the top spot for Top Dance/Electronic Albums.