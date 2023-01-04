Madonna ‘is secretly planning a 40th Anniversary Greatest Hits tour’

Madonna is reportedly planning her first ever Greatest Hits tour, with multiple shows already booked at London’s O2 Arena.

The music icon, 64, is reportedly set to announce dates for a massive series of shows starting at the end of the year to celebrate her release of her debut album four decades ago in 1983.

The tour will also be Madonna’s first compilation show in history and will see her perform a string of hits from her illustrious career, having previously chosen to focus on her new music.

Finally! Madonna is reportedly planning her first ever Greatest Hits tour, with multiple shows already booked for London’s O2 Arena (pictured on her 1990 Blonde Ambition tour)

A source told The sun: ‘Madonna is trying something completely new – and really giving fans, young and old, what they want.

“She wants to take advantage of songs like Frozen and Material Girl appearing on TikTok and introduce her back catalog to a whole new generation.

“Before, she always wanted to look ahead and focus on whatever new album she’s plugging. But now, in her mid-sixties, she’s going back to basics and reinventing herself.’

It’s thought the show will be ‘no strings attached and quite risqué’, much like Madonna’s previous shows, with the star no stranger to raunchy social media expressions.

Iconic: The music icon is reportedly set to announce dates for a massive string of shows after first performing in the UK in 1987 with her Who’s That Girl World Tour (pictured)

Famous look: It was during her 1990 Blonde Ambition tour that Madonna donned her now iconic Jean Paul Gaultier conical bra to a sold-out show in Japan

Spicy! The hitmaker is no stranger to her revealing looks as she performs around the world (pictured at Wembley Stadium on her 1993 Girlie Show Tour)

Stellar: In 2001, Madonna embarked on her Drowned World Tour, her first series of shows in eight years

Madoona’s previous tour saw her perform in significantly smaller theater venues, but for this Greatest Hits tour, she’s expected to take the stage and major stadiums.

MailOnline has reached out to representatives for Madonna for comment.

Last year, Madonna hinted that she was ready to get back on the road and tour again Variety: ‘I want to go on tour again, I’m a creature of the stage. That’s my happy place.’

Madonna was last on stage at London’s O2 Arena during her Rebel Heart tour in 2015, the same year she famously fell over at the BRIT Awards.

Change it! She then returned to the road in 2004 with her aptly titled Re-Invention Tour

Control the stage! No stranger to reinventing herself, Madonna performed on her 2006 Confessions tour (pictured)

Sexy! In one of her most racist performances to date, Madonna toured the world with Sticky & Sweet in 2008 after the release of her album Hard Candy.

Blast from the past! During her 2012 MDNA tour, Madonna offered a sexy new twist on her iconic conical bra look (pictured)

Bang! Madonna was last on stage at London’s O2 Arena during her 2015 Rebel Heart tour (pictured)

While Madonna performed in 75 theaters on her Madame X tour, she had to cancel several shows due to recurring hip and knee injuries.

She first toured the UK in 1987, with her Who’s That Girl World Tour.

Her performances were no stranger to controversy, infuriating the Catholic Church in 1990 when she simulated masturbation on stage, leading pop John Paul II to call for a boycott of her Blonde Ambition tour.

It was during that same tour that Madonna donned her now-iconic conical Jean Paul Gaultier bra to a sold-out show in Japan.

Well that’s new! Madonna performed in 75 theaters on her Madame X tour in 2019 and 202, but had to cancel several shows due to recurring hip and knee injuries

Wow: It comes after Madonna was barely recognizable in the latest spicy offerings she uploaded to her Instagram page

In 2006, she also enraged the Church of England by staging a mock crucifixion during her LA Confessions tour.

It comes after Madonna was barely recognizable in the latest spicy offers she uploaded to her Instagram page.

She stripped herself into bondage clothes, including a busty, see-through lace top and swung around her bed, seductively biting a riding crop.