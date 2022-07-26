Madonna fans rejoice over new video of David Banda and Estere dancing

Madonna fans are delighted after the Queen Of Pop shared a video of her adopted children David Banda and Estere dancing in the kitchen of her British home.

David, 16, radiated confidence as he performed for Sauti Sol’s Melanin (feat. Patoranking) in one of his mother’s silk dresses from Mae Couture.

Along with Nike socks, David notably wore the dress a year earlier for a fun video that was also posted on Instagram.

‘David Banda is such a force’: Madonna fans rejoiced at a new Instagram video in which her son, 16, dances in her silk dress with sister Estere, 9, in a ‘beautiful and free’ moment

Style sorted: David, 16, exuded confidence as he performed for Sauti Sol’s Melanin (feat. Patoranking) in one of his mother’s silk dresses from Mae Couture

His sister Estere, nine, wore a blue dress and Gucci backless loafers as she showed off her sweet bond with her brother.

At the end of the video, David could be heard saying, ‘Hey M-gang, David here. Hope you have a nice Sunday. I love you.

‘This is the fam. Got the M-Dog [Madonna] at the head of the chair. Mercy James tries to avoid the camera… get her, put her in a corner,

Get along well: His sister Estere, nine, wore a blue dress and Gucci backless loafers as she showed off her sweet bond with her brother

At the end of the video, David could be heard saying, ‘Hey M-gang, David here. Hope you have a nice Sunday. I love you’

Movement: At one point, David skillfully lifted his sister in the air as their dance continued

Prophecy: Madonna spoke to People magazine about adoption in 2017: “I’d just close my eyes and think, ‘Why isn’t my kitchen filled with dancing kids?’

“Estere Mwale, Stella Mwale and yours truly, David.”

Madonna herself captioned the video saying, “Cooking in the kitchen ♥️ #davidbanda #estere #sautisol.”

A host of celebrities and fans waded into the comments section.

Julia Fox posted a line of heart emojis and Debi Mazar wrote, “So beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Others wrote: ‘Your children are free and wonderful, Madonna ️️ It is the sign of a great mother ❤️.’

‘Such Power’: Numerous celebrities and fans took to the comments section to write about how much they loved the video

‘#davidbanda is the future of all possible things.’

“David Banda is such a force. I don’t even think the world is ready for what this beautiful man is going to produce ❤️❤️.’

Fans were no doubt also delighted to get a glimpse of Madonna’s massive modern yet rustic kitchen with artwork on the walls and a chef preparing food.

Meanwhile, in June, David was pictured mimicking his mother’s iconic ’90s Adidas dress, in a Gucci x Adidas collaboration.

Into it: David wore the dress a year earlier in particular for a fun video that was also posted on Instagram

The pair were seen at the WBA World Lightweight Championship in New York City, and Madonna wore a similar look to the 1993 premiere of the Oscar-nominated film Sleepless in Seattle.

Madonna and her then-husband Guy Ritchie, 53, traveled to Malawi in 2006 to adopt David.

He joined the family in the mid-2000s, with Madonna already giving birth to Lourdes Leon, 25, and Rocco Ritchie, 21.

In 2009, she adopted Mercy (16) and then re-adopted twins Estere and Stella Mwale, both currently nine.

Madonna spoke to People magazine about adoption in 2017: ‘I would just close my eyes and think, ‘Why isn’t my kitchen full of dancing kids?’

Fashionable: David showed off his expert sense of style in a striking red T-shirt dress from the highly anticipated Adidas x Gucci collection in Brooklyn in June