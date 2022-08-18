Madonna dances up a storm in footage from her birthday… featuring her 25-year-old daughter Lourdes

Pop icon Madonna shared behind-the-scenes footage of her wild 64th birthday party in Italy on Wednesday with her more than 18.4 million Instagram followers.

In the recording, the 64-year-old Material Girl hitmaker was seen dancing with her six children, including daughter Lourdes Leon, who wore a silver backless mini dress.

“Come to my surreal party, where nothing makes sense, often disturbing,” she teased in the video as she rocked a top hat with a black veil and a lace black ensemble.

The seven-time Grammy winner had the time of her life tapping her oldest wine glasses, kissing her mother’s cheek.

“Cheers to muthaa,” the model, who appeared in campaigns for Stella McCartney and Converse, told the camera.

Throughout the video, her kids showed off their own incredible dance moves as Madonna twerked and at one point took off her shoes and sat down on the floor.

Sweet hug: The footage featured the 64-year-old Material Girl hitmaker dancing with her six children, including daughter Lourdes Leon, who wore a silver backless mini dress

Cheers! Madonna enjoyed a glass of white wine

On Wednesday, the Michigan-born blonde shared another video of herself dancing in a blue and white sundress while enjoying a vacation in Sicily, Italy.

“Birthday kisses with my side b**ches,” the Dick Tracy actress wrote in her caption when she was seen French kissing two women in the back of a car. Her manager Guy Oseary was also present.

The siren that was on the charts had her white-blonde hair down and heavily made up. The blue and white dress flattered her slender body when seen outside a house.

Throughout the video, her kids showed off their own incredible dance moves as Madonna twerked and at one point took off her shoes and sat on the floor

First she kissed a woman in a royal blue dress, whom she labeled as Maha Dakhil Jackson, then she licked a lady in an orange dress.

She had previously shared a video of her family enjoying a meal outside in Sicily with son Rocco – whose father is Guy Ritchie – who has a chocolate cake delivered to him.

This comes the day after Madonna posted a series of snappy snaps asking her fans to send her birthday presents.

Party time: Her guests were dressed to perfection in various cool outfits

Mini-me: one of Madonna’s little girls showed her dance moves

The Queen of Pop celebrated early on by giving followers some dazzling content.

The Vogue hitmaker posted a close-up of her chest in a black lace bra with diamond chains around her neck, one leg over a railing in killer stilettos, and another saw her hunched over kneeling on the floor with her booty in the closet. spotlights .

Each post on her Instagram story was cheekily captioned, “It’s almost my birthday….Send me presents….”

Meanwhile, Madonna recently explained why she was determined to make her upcoming biopic herself because “misogynistic men” tried to make movies about her.

Radiant: Partygoers looked incredible

Surreal: An interpretive dancer held a large white foot

Cool images: a man bit a gold replica of his face

The Lucky Star singer – who is releasing the 50-track remix LP Final Enough Love: 50 Number Ones on Friday – said she “chopped off my limbs” while working on the film about her life and career.

She told Variety, “I’ve done something about it, but it’s like chopping off my limbs.”

It has been reported that Julia Garner, 28-year-old star of ‘Inventing Anna’, will play the hitmaker of Material Girl, although nothing has been confirmed yet.

"Birthday kisses with my side bitches," the Dick Tracy actress wrote in her caption as she could be seen French kissing two women in the back of a car.

And Madonna revealed that she came to make the film because she was tired of men who wanted to tell her story in a misogynistic way.

She said, ‘I’ve had an extraordinary life, I have to make an extraordinary film.

“It was also a preemptive strike because a lot of people were trying to make movies about me. Mostly misogynistic men. So I put my foot in the door and said, “Nobody is going to tell my story but me.”

The Body Of Evidence actress also ruled out selling the rights to her back catalog, as Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen and Neil Young have lately done.

She told the outlet, “Because it’s my songs. Property is everything, isn’t it?’

In 2021, Madonna released a trap version of her 1998 hit Frozen after it went viral on TikTok, and four remixes followed.

Go pal power: Madonna put her hands on both ladies as they were seen in a car

Nice shoes! Her sandals matched her patterned dress as she lay on a couch

It came after the music legend announced her plans to re-release her old catalog.

She said, “I’m just looking for interesting, fun ways to re-release my catalog and introduce my music to a new generation.”

And she also hinted that she plans to go on tour again. Madonna added: “The whole thing with ‘Frozen’ was so much fun, but I woke up one day and said, ‘I’m tired of living in the past!’ I want to tour again, I am a creature of the stage. That’s my happy place.’