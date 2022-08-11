Seven-time Grammy winner Madonna brought her nine-year-old twins Stella and Estere to The DiscOasis on Wollman Rink in Manhattan’s Central Park on Wednesday.

The Queen of Pop, who turns 64 next Tuesday, was in roller disco paradise to celebrate ‘Madonna Night’ with neon signs on her face and songs from her large music catalog.

Michigan-born Madge (surname Ciccone) played with her long blonde hair while wearing retro sunglasses at night.

Madonna showed off her muscular fishnet-clad legs in a black-and-yellow short-sleeved top tucked into matching psychedelic shorts.

The homemade superstar adorned her scantily clad clothes with fingerless black lace opera gloves, lots of jewelry and black boots.

Little Stella – who Madonna adopted from Malawi in 2017 – looked adorable in a TLC No Scrubs T-shirt, jeans and star-studded creepers.

The ‘Material Gwoorllllll’ is also mother of four older children – daughter Lourdes (with Carlos Leon), 25; son Rocco (with ex-husband #2 Guy Ritchie), 22; daughter Mercy, 16; and son David, 16.

The DiscOasis Instagram account instagram story images of Madonna enjoying her tribute party and feeling comfortable on a moon-shaped sculpture.

The DiscOasis was founded by the legendary Nile Rodgers, who was seen to chat the Finally enough love star in the VIP area.

Madonna goes way back with the 69-year-old Grammy-winning hitmaker, who produced her standout hit Like a Virgin in 1984.

Previously, the twice-divorced mother of six – with 47.8 million followers on social media – snapped photos of herself rehearsing with ‘comedic genius’ Jimmy Fallon at nearby 30 Rock.

Madonna will be featured on Wednesday night’s episode of The Tonight Show, where she, the 47-year-old presenter, and The Roots performed a song using classroom instruments.

Also featured on the NBC nightly talk show are Grammy winner Elvis Costello and the band Rusty, who will perform their new song Surrender To The Rhythm.

Last Friday, 28-time Grammy winner Beyoncé was released ‘The Queens remix’ of her song Break My Soul, which contains many samples of the 1990 hit Vogue by the co-founder of Raising Malawi.

Madonna is also still in pre-production on her self-directed Universal Pictures biopic titled Little Sparrow.

Two-time Emmy winner Julia Garner has been offered the plum portion — according to Variety — while Julia Fox remains the frontrunner to play the I Rise belter’s longtime girlfriend Debi Mazar.

The Desperately Seeking Susan alum co-wrote the script with Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody, who was later replaced by Independent Spirit Award-winning screenwriter Erin Wilson (The Girl on the Train, Secretary).

Madonna previously headed two poorly rated box office bombs filth and wisdom in 2008, and WE in 2011.

Dynamic duo: Last Friday, 28-time Grammy winner Beyoncé released “The Queens Remix” of her song Break My Soul, in which Vogue by co-founder of Raising Malawi from 1990 contains many samples.