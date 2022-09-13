Madonna and daughter Lourdes Leon flaunt their ample assets at LaQuan Smith SS/23 after-party in NYC

Seven-time Grammy winner Madonna showed off a maxed-out cleavage Monday night at the LaQuan Smith SS/23 afterparty during New York Fashion Week at The Blond in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood.

The 64-year-old Queen of Pop arranged for the man of the hour, LaQuan Smith, to be greeted in the VIP area of ​​Aby Rosen’s hot spot on the second floor of the 11th Howard hotel.

Michigan-born Madge (surname Ciccone) was able to whisper in the 34-year-old designer’s ear as cameras, both professional and cellphones, snapped at the pair.

Signature Style: Seven-time Grammy winner Madonna showed off a maximum plunging neckline at the LaQuan Smith SS/23 afterparty during New York Fashion Week at The Blond in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood on Monday night

The singer of Finally Enough Love rocked her newly bleached brows with her natural pink locks, a black zip corset and yellow Balenciaga baggy pants.

Madonna later dressed in a matching yellow Balenciaga top as she sat in front of a plate of fries with ketchup.

Her oldest child, Lourdes ‘Lola’ Leon, was smoking a cigarette.

The 25-year-old CAA model left little to the imagination in a black crop top, matching sheer miniskirt and leather boots.

Handsy: The 64-year-old Queen of Pop greeted the man of the hour, LaQuan Smith (L), as she mingled in the VIP area of ​​Aby Rosen’s hot spot on the second floor of the 11 Howard hotel

Eye of the storm: Michigan-born Madge (surname Ciccone) was seen in the ear of the 34-year-old designer as cameras, both professional and cellphones, snapped at the pair

Tongue out! The Final Enough Love singer rocked her newly bleached brows with her natural pink locks, a black zip-up corset and yellow Balenciaga baggy pants

No fear of carbs: Madonna later dressed in a matching yellow Balenciaga top as she sat in front of a plate of fries with ketchup

Still an icon! She was absolutely surrounded by fans in the crowded nightclub

Lola is Madonna’s only child from her two-year relationship with her former fitness trainer Carlos Leon, which ended in 1997.

On August 24, Leon issued her debut single Lock&Key under the alias Lolahol, which has amassed 835K views on YouTube and 261K Spotify streams.

‘I don’t have a specific goal. I probably should. Financially, modeling is a smart decision. I like to be very hands-on with the campaigns I do so I’m not necessarily just modeling,” said the SUNY Purchase-trained dancer. Interview in October.

‘I dance, I have a very specific sense of style and I’m interested in aesthetics, so I like to incorporate all those parts of myself into my projects. I don’t know what I think about acting yet. I think it’s about finding a role that’s not far from who I already am. Honestly, actors really annoy me and I can’t be around them. As for music, I can sing. I just don’t feel like it. Maybe it’s too close to home.’

So retro: Her oldest child, Lourdes ‘Lola’ Leon, was her oldest child, Lourdes ‘Lola’ Leon, who smoked a cigarette.

Cheers! The 25-year-old CAA model left little to the imagination in a black crop top, matching sheer miniskirt and leather boots

‘Created with love’: Lola is Madonna’s only child from her two-year relationship with her former fitness trainer Carlos Leon (L, pictured in 2016), which ended in 1997

‘I can sing. I don’t care about it’: On August 24, Leon released her debut single Lock&Key under the alias Lolahol, which has racked up 835K views on YouTube and 261K Spotify streams

The self-made superstar is also mother to son Rocco (with ex-husband #2 Guy Ritchie), 22; daughter Mercy, 16; son David, 16; and 10-year-old twins Stella and Estere.

Madonna will soon release the music video for a remix of her 2005 hit Hung Up featuring the sex-positive Dominican rapper Tokischa, who she already spotted kissing in public countless times.

Warner Music will finally release the “banned” 12-inch, three-track picture disc version of the Material Girl’s Erotica single on October 21 in celebration of its 30th anniversary.

Madonna is also still in pre-production on her self-directed Universal Pictures biopic titled Little Sparrow.

‘Hope the world is ready now’: Warner Music will finally release the ‘banned’ 12-inch, three-track picture disc version of the self-made superstar Erotica single on October 21 to celebrate its 30th anniversary anniversary

‘I think I love you’: Madonna will soon release the music video for a remix of her 2005 hit Hung Up featuring sex-positive Dominican rapper Tokischa (R, pictured September 5), with whom she has been spotted in public numerous times.

Third Directorial Effort: The Desperately Seeking Susan alum is also still in pre-production on her self-directed Universal Pictures biopic titled Little Sparrow (pictured Feb. 1)

On August 26, the gossip site DeuxMoi shared leaked lyrics indicating that Sparrow has been a “nightmare production” because of the “script and constant changes” and “maybe won’t happen” because it “costs a lot of money.”

The soaring singer co-wrote the script with Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody, who was later replaced by Independent Spirit Award-winning screenwriter Erin Wilson (The Girl on the Train, Secretary).

Three-time Emmy winner Julia Garner has been offered the plum portion — according to Variety – while Julia Fox continues to lead the way to play Madonna’s longtime girlfriend Debi Mazar.

The Desperately Seeking Susan alum previously spearheaded two poorly reviewed box office bombs – filth and wisdom in 2008, and WE in 2011.