Madonna, 64, steps out for dinner with Guy Ritchie lookalike in Sicily

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She split from her 28-year-old toyboy lover Ahlamalik Williams in April, after a romance of nearly four years.

And on Thursday, Madonna, 64, put on a lively show in a splodge-print maxi dress while dining out in Syracuse, Sicily with a man who bore a striking resemblance to her ex-husband Guy Richie, 53.

The Material Girl hitmaker caught the eye in her colorful full-length shirt dress as she clasped her mysterious man in her arms as they made their way to Palazzo Beneventano del Bosco on the island of Ortigia.

New husband? On Thursday, Madonna, 64, put on a lively show in a splodge-print maxi dress as she dined out with Guy Ritchie lookalike in Syracuse, Sicily.

Ex-husband: Her mystery man (pictured left) closely resembled her ex-husband Guy Ritchie with strikingly similar facial hair (pictured right in September 2021)

Madonna – who celebrated her 64th birthday on August 16 – added an extra pop of color to her vibrant look, with a sky-high pair of bright blue heels.

The superstar singer straightened her blonde locks while wearing a taupe trilby hat, and adorned with multiple red bracelets and gold chain necklaces.

Her male companion looked equally hip in brick red and white polka dot pants and a light gray shirt worn to show a glimpse of his chest.

Madonna and her mystery husband were at the Palazzo to admire a famous painting by Caravaggio before eating dinner together.

Stand out: Material Girl’s hitmaker turned heads in her colorful full-length shirt dress as she banded arms with her mystery man

Fashionista: Madonna – who celebrated her 64th birthday on August 16 – added an extra pop of color to her vibrant look, with a sky-high pair of bright blue heels

Edgy: The superstar singer wore a taupe trilby hat and was adorned with multiple red bracelets and gold chain necklaces

Quirky: Her male companion looked equally hip in brick red and white polka dot pants and a light gray shirt worn to show a glimpse of his chest

Madonna’s outing with her mystery man comes four months after she broke up with her much younger boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, 28.

The Queen of Pop was in a relationship with her backup dancer Williams for nearly four years after first meeting in 2015, but the couple have now gone their separate ways.

Referring to the split via her Instagram page at the time, Madonna shared a not-so-cryptic quote that read: “Karma said, when someone in your life isn’t right for you… god will continuously use them to hurt you.” until you become strong enough to let them go.’

Center of attention: Crowds swarmed around the couple as they roamed the street

Holding: Madonna grabbed her husband’s arm as they walked together

Happy days: Her mystery husband smiled during their quiet Italian getaway

Make way: Bodyguards pulled people out of the way as Madonna and her husband marched through Siracusa on foot

However, it was not the 35-year age gap between Madge and the dancer that was reported to have caused problems, as the former couple are said to have grown apart during the lockdown.

“Madonna has plunged into a busy social life and has seen her friends and family after the breakup,” a source said. The sun.

Before Ahlamalik, Madonna had romanticized daring dancer Brahim Zaibat, 35, until 2013, and briefly in 2014 with personal trainer Timor Steffens, 34.

In 2008, Madonna had to pay her ex-husband Guy Ritchie $92 million to settle their divorce after eight years. The former couple shares 22-year-old son Rocco.

Wow! The streets were packed with fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the superstar

Entourage: She was carried around in a chauffeured vehicle

Sensational: Madonna and her new husband spent time at Palazzo Beneventano del Bosco on the island of Ortigia in the city of Syracuse in Sicily