Madonna, 64, sports VERY risqué ensemble with a mesh bodice while watching NYFW’s Marni show

She’s not one to hold back when it comes to bold fashion choices.

And Madonna made quite the entrance on Saturday night when she opted for a quirky ensemble for the Marni Spring 2023 runway show during New York Fashion Week.

The hitmaker, 64, sported a strapless mesh bodice with a sweetheart neckline, paired with a tartan mini skirt.

Her skirt had a worn layer design with a white, gray and red tartan — the way the star put it over fishnet tights.

Madonna added a pair of fingerless, arm-length black gloves to the bold look — a bright blue cardigan draped over her shoulders.

She upped the glamor with a hefty stack of gold and silver bracelets, alongside an overflowing collection of layered necklaces and statement rings.

While clinging to black sunglasses, the singer paired her look with an off-white top handle Jitney handbag – featuring an ‘Insert money here’ print.

Her blonde to bubblegum pink locks were tied up in tight braids, with black material tangled in them – giving it a streamer look.

The star opted for a full palette of makeup, with a pink lip and soft pink dusting shade, with concealed brows.

Madonna sat next to Doja Cat at the star-studded show, while the Say So singer also made a statement in a strapless orange maxi dress – which she layered over a pink T-shirt.

Other A-listers such as Anna Wintour and Kendall Jenner took to the show – with the latter teaming up with friend Devin Booker.

The Marni show featured a range of eclectic looks from the fashion house’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

And confirming their plans for the show during fashion week earlier this year to Vogue Business, the brand explained: “This fashion show is part of a new strategy launched after the 2020 lockdowns with a desire to explore new territories.” .#

New York Fashion Week began on Wednesday, September 7 and will run through September 14.

Madonna’s appearance comes after she was reportedly spotted with 23-year-old model Andrew Darnell in the Big Apple.

According to Page sixthe duo were spotted ‘sniffing and cuddling’ while attending Nigerian musician REMA’s concert at Irving Plaza in New York City on Friday.

The Material Girl shared photos from their night out on Instagram on Sunday, including one of Darnell with his arm wrapped around her as they snapped a selfie.

The rumored lovebirds looked ultra cozy with their heads pressed together as they gave the camera a seductive glance.