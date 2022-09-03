Madonna, 64, sports Instagram filter featuring lenses made of her own ALBUM COVERS

<!–

Madonna posted a bizarre filtered video to her social media of glasses using her album covers as lenses.

Madge’s self-love show, 64, is the latest of her social media antics.

The video showed her playing with the fan filter while relaxing indoors.

She wore startling red lipstick and her signature beauty mark in the images.

The Material Girl singer completed her look with a striking display of jewelry, including a diamond-encrusted crucifix around her neck.

Sightings of Madonna without social media enhancement have become increasingly rare in recent years.

The last time she was spotted without a filter seems to be when she took to the streets of New York City in October to lead a choir singing Like A Prayer.

While the star often appears flawless and younger than her years on the social media app, in real life she is more age-appropriate.

Madge was joined onstage by musician Jon Batiste after she recently celebrated the release of her new Madame X documentary.

The legendary performer wore a black long sleeved black dress with a high slit for the performance which she paired with a matching leather biker jacket.

Alongside the snaps, she wrote: ‘Backstage, in the Spotlight and on the piano, performing with the amazing @jonbatiste At the Red Red Rooster in Harlem and then walking to church!

The star rode high on the success of her latest concert film Madame X, which received critical acclaim from critics and fans alike.