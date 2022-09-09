Madonna, 64, sports a diamond encrusted grill on her teeth

<!–

She is known for her bizarre social media posts.

And Madonna was back at it on Friday when she showed off a diamond-encrusted grill while giving herself a mustache thanks to a fun filter.

The Material Girl hitmaker, 64, showed off her youthful complexion in the short Instagram clip she shared straight to the camera.

The pop queen wore a blue checked shirt in the clip while her cotton candy pink hair was tied up in pigtails.

She stuck her gold-manicured nails in her mouth as she lifted her lip to reveal her expensive dental diamonds.

Then the star used a filter that gave herself a childishly drawn mustache and beard, eyelashes and a heart on her forehead.

Taking a break from the filter Madonna showed off her gorgeous features which she accentuated with makeup and showed off her newly bleached eyebrows.

The superstar stared seductively into the camera as the remix of her hit Hung Up played.

She captioned the clip: ‘Tokischa Que Lo Que Yo Quiero un Culo Nuevo’ which translates to Tokischa That What I Want A New A**’.

It comes after the singer shared images from behind the scenes of the video recording of her remix with the sex-positive rapper Tokischa.

The Dominican 26-year-old could be seen mimicking oral sex with the Final Enough Love singer, who wore a black teddy under a green windbreaker and matching shorts and thigh-high PVC boots.

Michigan-born Madge (surname Ciccone) also shared a photo of herself to Tokischa (born Tokischa Altagracia Peralta), who is bisexual and famous for her $11.11 a month OnlyFans account.

Page six reported that the noise disturbed so many neighbors on the corner of West 175th Street and Audubon Avenue that the NYPD was called to stop the raucous production.

However, the police issued “no subpoena” as the self-made superstar and the Linda rapper decided to move their dancers and film crew to an indoor shoot.

Madonna and Tokischa first played their soon-to-be-released Hung Up remix on stage at Hell’s Kitchen hotspot Terminal 5 in honor of Pride Month on June 23, where they closed their lips.

The Material Girl – with 47.6 million followers on social media – tweeted : ‘If you really want something… The Universe. Will conspire. Until. Help out. You. Do you understand.’

Five months later end her three-year relationship with 28-year-old backup dancer Ahlamalik Williams, Madonna is now said to be in a relationship with Andrew Darnell.

