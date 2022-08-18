Madonna, 64, shares a French kiss with a model before licking his nipple on Paper Magazine covers

Madonna put on a feisty display when she appeared on four magazine covers where she kissed model Andrew Darnell before licking his nipple.

The superstar – who recently celebrated her 64th birthday – seemed to have a blast during Ricardo Gomes’ party-inspired Brooklyn photoshoot for PAPER Magazinewhere she wore an array of provocative outfits.

Meanwhile, during the interview conducted by her Like a Virgin collaborator Nile Rodgers, she revealed that she “wants to provoke and wake people up.”

The Queen of Pop sported a short pink bob with bangs for the shoot, and while planting a kiss on the IMG model, she wore a sheer gray tank top with a black corset.

She accessorized the look with a series of chunky silver chains around her neck and large silver hoops.

Glamorous as ever, the hitmaker from Material Girl wore smokey eye makeup with silver and black eyeshadows and voluminous lashes.

Another cover showed her licking Darnell’s nipple as she stared into the camera, while someone else held her hair out of her face.

While on the next, the star appeared to dance as she posed in an oversized pink shirt, black fishnet tights and ultra-high silver stilettos.

The fourth cover also put her in motion, with her eyes closed and her hair flowing.

The publication shared a video of the photo shoot, titled ‘Madonna Is the Wildest Party Favor’.

The 58-second clip shows the star partying with a variety of intriguing characters as she dances and moves among the crowd.

The clip is set to the remix of her song ‘I Don’t Search I Find’.

When asked whether it is boredom that drives her to always go on and not be afraid to take risks, the singer replied that she likes to provoke people.

‘I wouldn’t call it boredom, I would call it curiosity – the desire to provoke and wake people up. I hate to repeat myself,” she said.

She also touched on that she always wants to empower women through her music.

“If you think about all the songs, whether it’s ‘Like a Virgin’ or ‘Material Girl’ or ‘Express Yourself’ or ‘Papa Don’t Preach’, I was also very into empowering women and that was a very big part of telling.’

“Because I think while women were making great dance records, I feel like in the early days, while the songs and melodies are really strong and the singers are really good, they didn’t really invest in making women think, ‘Wow, “I don’t have to live in a man’s world, live the rest of my life under the male gaze. I can look at life in a different way and not be satisfied. I can have my own voice and my own vision.”

“So that was an important element,” she added.

The hitmaker also revealed that she likes that people tend to look at the meaning of her song titles, which often have multiple meanings.

“Everything I say is said ironically or ironically or there are multiple meanings, and we live in a very literal world. Especially now,” she said.

The Michigan-born blonde turned 64 on Tuesday, August 16, celebrating the big occasion in Sicily, Italy.

She shared a clip from the festivities, in which she kissed two women in the back of a car.

“Birthday kisses to my side b**ches,” she wrote in the caption.