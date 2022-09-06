Madonna, 64, seen ‘snuggling and cuddling’ with Andrew Darnell, 23, during night out in NYC 

Madonna’s rumors of a romance with 23-year-old model Andrew Darnell are heating up.

According to Page sixthe duo were spotted ‘sniffing and cuddling’ while attending Nigerian musician REMA’s concert at Irving Plaza in New York City on Friday.

The 64-year-old Material Girl shared photos from their night out on Instagram on Sunday, including one of Darnell with his arm wrapped around her as they snapped a selfie.

The rumored lovebirds looked ultra cozy with their heads pressed together as they gave the camera a seductive glance.

Andrew reappeared in Madonna’s slideshow when she snapped a photo of him posing with her black crocodile Birkin bag, which had “DEALER” written in rhinestone letters.

Only his eyes and the top of his head were visible as he peeked through the bag handle and toward Madonna’s camera.

Also, jewelry designer Greg Yüna and BMX star Nigel Sylvester were featured in Madonna and Andrew’s Labor Day weekend antics.

Madonna, of course, took the opportunity to mingle with the concert’s headliner, REMA, who looked excited to meet the ‘Queen Of Pop’ backstage.

Madonna looked vampire-like in a black leather zip-up vest and matching high-waisted hotpants. Layered under her cardigan was a sexy black long-sleeved mesh.

As for accessories, the Devil Pray hitmaker was decked out in countless silver, diamond and gold necklaces and blingy bracelets.

Her pastel pink hair was worn in voluminous curls and for some extra sex appeal she dressed her enviably tight legs in fishnet tights.

A source told Page Six that after seeing REMA’s show, the lovebirds went to the Mister French restaurant in Manhattan for a late dinner with friends.

The source added that Madonna and her crew rolled to the restaurant just 30 minutes before midnight and spent the entire evening “dancing and taking selfies at the table.”

The outlet also reported that the dinner group had feasted on “truffle fries, crispy rice and various pastas, including truffle gnocchi” over glasses of rosé.

Despite Madonna being a high-profile celebrity and pop culture icon, an insider claimed fellow diners were “super chill leaving her alone.”

Although, one dinner made Madonna and Andrew seal their lips all evening.

“They were definitely cuddling. She and Andrew were openly affectionate all night, hugging and cuddling in the cubicle,” they claimed.

Andrew has made a number of appearances on Madonna’s Instagram in recent weeks, including in a steamy video on August 19.

Madonna leaned against Andrew and reached over his torso with her right arm, while the IMG model peered over his sunglasses in her direction.

The short clip was a behind-the-scenes look at Madonna’s feisty Paper magazine shoot last month.

The Hung Up singer appeared on four blistering covers for the magazine, where she kissed Andrew before licking his nipple.

She seemed to have a blast at the party-inspired Brooklyn photoshoot by Ricardo Gomes for the publication, where she wore an array of provocative outfits.

On another cover, she saw Andrew licking his nipple as she stared into the camera, while someone else held her hair out of her face.

The publication shared a video from the photo shoot, titled ‘Madonna Is the Wildest Party Favor’, in which she continues her sexual antics with the hunk.

He was also present on Sunday for the 10th birthday celebrations of her twin daughters Estere and Stelle, where they toasted a drink for her Instagram Story.

In addition, she is the mother of adopted children David Banda and Mercy James, both 16, while sharing son Rocco, 22, with ex-husband Guy Ritchie, and daughter Lourdes, 25, with ex-partner Carlos Leon.

While things seem to be going in the right direction with Andrew, Madonna has just ended a relationship with 28-year-old dancer Ahlamalik Williams.

The former couple split in April after three years together.