Madonna, 64, puts on a VERY raunchy display in a sheer lace bra corset for a TikTok performance

Madonna surprised her fans on Sunday with a very vulgar TikTok performance.

The 64-year-old singer showed off her form in a sheer lace bra corset with fishnet tights and a black BDSM-style vest as she squirmed on Britt Barbie’s “Period Ahh Period Uhh” rap, which took the social media platform by storm.

The hitmaker of Papa Don’t Preach grooved to the funky music in her bathroom while sensually touching her body, before giving her fans the middle finger at the end.

The queen of controversy completed the look with fingerless gloves that hit mid-elbow and wore colorful fingernails.

The mom of six paired the look with white-rimmed sunglasses and added a touch of bling with layered diamond necklaces and Cuban link bracelets.

The entertainer wore her pink locks side parted and very slightly curled.

Madonna also outlined her pout with a glossy pink lipstick for the social media performance.

Behind her, a large white bathtub was visible, along with a metal fan, artwork and flowers.

Her 2.9 million fans were certainly happy with the free show, with one writing, “When I’m older I want to be like Madonna.”

Earlier this week, the pop sensation showed her wild side when she hung out with Post Malone at his highly anticipated performance at Madison Square Garden in NYC on Wednesday.

She was partying wearing suspender tights and bejeweled sunglasses as she romped backstage with Post, 27, and sang energetically into the crowd during the final show of his Twelve Carat Tour.

The Like A Prayer hitmaker shared a playful video of the audience shouting, “Get f****d up, motherf***ers!” before showing off her dance moves.

Madonna recently caused a stir on social media by referring to herself as “gay” in another TikTok video.

Though the holiday hitmaker has only had public romances with men, she previously expressed her belief that “everyone has a bisexual character” during a 1991 profile for Advocate.

Last Sunday, the megastar shared a video of her holding out underwear in front of the camera, captioning it: ‘If I miss, I’m gay!’

She then seemed to throw the underwear in the trash, but missed.

Madonna has been married twice – to Sean Penn (1985-1989) and decades later to Hollywood producer Guy Ritchie, with whom she welcomed 22-year-old son Rocco.

She was also in a relationship with dancer Carlos Leon, father of her 25-year-old daughter Lourdes.

She is also mother to adopted son David, 17, as well as daughter Mercy James, 16, from Malawi, and four-year-old twins Stella and Estere.