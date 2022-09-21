Madonna, 64, puts on a VERY raunchy display as she locks lips with rapper Tokischa

Madonna put on a typically raunchy display on Tuesday in the newly released music video for her song with Dominican rapper Tokischa.

The Material Girl hitmaker, 64, closed lips with the singer in a very steamy embrace before tearing her apart in the wild clip she teased on her social media.

The star – who dyed her hair red for the Hung up on Tokischa video – was dressed in a range of skimpy outfits, including a busty black corset and red hot pants as she paraded her sexy moves.

Steamy: Madonna put on a typically raunchy display on Tuesday in the newly released music video for her song starring Dominican rapper Tokischa

In several parts of the video, Madonna passionately kissed her co-worker, 26, as they hugged each other before breaking off to dance some more.

Other scenes showed her twerking and grinding with her in a crowded club before posing in a very sassy position with Tokischa between her legs.

For a different look, she wore a neon green tracksuit, a black lace corset and PVC boots as she made some moves and turned heads.

Furious! The Material Girl hitmaker, 64, closed lips with the singer in a very steamy embrace before tearing her up in the wild clip she teased on her social media

Kisses: The star – who dyed her hair red for the Hung up on Tokischa video – was dressed in a range of skimpy outfits for the clip

Meanwhile, Tokischa looked cool in a black tracksuit and sneakers and wore her hair in braids while accessory with dark sunglasses.

In her Instagram post she shared the clip she wrote: ‘Hung up on Tokischa – Video out now!! @tokischa.popola.’

The music video for Hung Up On Tokischa was filmed in the largely Dominican neighborhood of Washington Heights.

Raunchy: In several parts of the video, Madonna passionately kissed her co-worker, 26, as they hugged each other before breaking off to dance some more

Editing her magic: Other scenes showed her twerking and grinding with her in a crowded club

Sexual: In other parts she posed in a very spicy position with Tokischa between her legs as they danced

The song is Madonna’s first new release since she released her album Final Enough Love: 50 Number Ones last month.

The LP peaked at number 8 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Though her illustrious career has spanned more than five decades, Madonna revealed on The Tonight Show last month that her reps thought her career was over after an accidental backside flash in the early 1980s.

The star promoted her new album Finally Enough Love: 50 number one on The Tonight Show, which was released on August 19.

Outfit: For a different look, she wore a neon green tracksuit, a black lace corset and PVC boots as she made some moves and turned heads

Stylish: Tokischa, meanwhile, looked cool in a black tracksuit and sneakers and wore her hair in braids while accessorying with dark sunglasses

Madonna performed at the first-ever MTV Video Music Awards in 1984, when her dress flipped up to reveal part of her butt… what her reps believed would be the end of her career.

Fallon pointed out that the liner notes said Like a Virgin would be the lead single, which Madonna said she found “controversial,” although it turned out to be far from controversial as her wardrobe was faulty.

“I did that show and I walked down the very steep steps of the wedding cake and I got to the bottom and I started dancing around in my white stiletto pumps falling off,” Madonna began.

Exciting: in her Instagram post she shared the clip she wrote: ‘Hung up on Tokischa – Video out now!! @tokischa.popola’

NYC: The music video for Hung Up On Tokischa was filmed in the largely Dominican neighborhood of Washington Heights

Hits: The song is Madonna’s first new release since she released her album ‘Final Enough Love: 50 Number Ones’ last month

Another look: For a separate part of the clip, she donned a pink tracksuit and fishnet tights as she struck a wild pose

“And I was trying to do this smooth movement, like, diving into the shoe and looking like it was choreography. And my dress flipped up and my ass was exposed. Can you imagine that,’ she added.

“Those were the days when you didn’t have to show your ass to make a career. Now it’s the opposite,” she continued.

The music icon added that it “happened by accident and when I didn’t even know my ass was showing,” adding, “it wasn’t even like the whole ass, it was like a butt cheek, like half a butt cheek.” .’

“Yeah, when I went backstage, my manager told me my career was over.”

Wow: Although her illustrious career has spanned more than five decades, Madonna revealed on The Tonight Show last month that her reps thought her career was over after an accidental backside flash in the early 1980s.

Tracks: The star promoted her new album Final Enough Love: 50 Number Ones on The Tonight Show, which was released on August 19.