Madonna, 64, looks ageless as she rolls back the years with a jam session on the Sicilian streets

Madonna rolled back the years while partying in Sicily and posted an upbeat video to her Instagram.

The Material Girl star, 64, posted the compilation of images from her stay on the island on her social media.

The videos started with a scenic view of an altar in southern Italy.

Ageless: Madonna, 64, posted the compilation of images from her stay in Sicily and looked to turn back the years as she did

The most notable images were of the singing legend on the street while on vacation, playing a tambourine as she and her entourage jammed together.

The singer rocked striking blonde dreadlocks with smoky eye makeup.

Pose in front of the altar with a pale pink floral number next to a dainty silver necklace and earring set.

She captioned the images and said: ‘I will never forget my Sicilian vacation…………dancing and singing on La Isla Bonita. Grazie to the Love at 50 No. 1 remix. Out now and already #1!!!’

Jam Session: The most notable images were of the singing legend on the street while on vacation playing a tambourine as she and her entourage jammed together

Fun: The singer rocked striking blonde dreadlocks with smoky eye makeup during the recap

The singer put on a lively show in a splodge-print maxi dress when she dined out in Syracuse, Sicily last week with a man who bore a striking resemblance to her ex-husband Guy Richie, 53.

The hitmaker caught the eye in her colorful full-length shirt dress as she bandaged her mystery man with her arms as they made their way to Palazzo Beneventano del Bosco on Ortigia Island.

Madonna – who celebrated her 64th birthday on August 16 – added an extra pop of color to her vibrant look, with a sky-high pair of bright blue heels.

Heretic: Posing at the altar with a pale pink floral number next to a dainty silver necklace and earring set, the singer showed off her timeless beauty

New husband? Madonna, 64, recently put on a lively show in a splodge print maxi dress while dining out with Guy Ritchie lookalike in Syracuse, Sicily.

Ex-husband: Her mystery man (pictured left) closely resembled her ex-husband Guy Ritchie with strikingly similar facial hair (pictured right in September 2021)

The superstar singer straightened her blonde locks while wearing a taupe trilby hat, and adorned with multiple red bracelets and gold chain necklaces.

Madonna’s outing with her mystery man comes four months after she broke up with her much younger boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, 28.

The Queen of Pop was in a relationship with her backup dancer Williams for nearly four years after first meeting in 2015, but the couple have now gone their separate ways.