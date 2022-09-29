Madonna, 64, enjoys a glass of wine while posing for edgy snaps in a bathtub debuting new pink hair

Madonna put on an edgy display when she posed a storm in a fully clothed bathtub on Instagram on Wednesday.

The hitmaker, 64, enjoyed a glass of alcohol and food as she posed for a photo gallery in a blue Balenciaga sweater and ripped jeans, the same outfit she previously saw partying in New York.

The singer donned a pair of black towering boots and styled her bold pink locks in loose waves.

Chic: Madonna put on an edgy display as she posed a storm in a bathtub on Wednesday, fully clothed on Instagram

She upped the casual number with several layered dazzling jewelry and boasted two fingerless black gloves.

Madonna opted for a glamorous makeup palette, including a swipe of matte pink lipstick while hiding behind white-framed sunglasses.

The star wrote on the post: ‘B**** I’m Balenciaga……..’

Edgy: The hitmaker, 64, enjoyed a glass of alcohol and food as he posed for a photo gallery in a blue Balenciaga sweater and ripped jeans

Relaxed: The singer donned a pair of black sky-high boots and styled her bold pink locks in loose waves

The news comes after Madonna celebrated her son David Banda’s birthday in style with a dance party over the weekend.

Shockingly age-appropriate looking, the pop legend made the switch with her adopted son as he celebrated his 17th birthday.

The hitmaker and the birthday boy were joined by other members of their family as they showed off their moves on a tinsel-covered dance floor in a video posted to Madonna’s Instagram page on Sunday.

Casual: She upped the casual number with several layered dazzling jewelry and boasted two fingerless black gloves

Stunning: Madonna opted for a glamorous makeup palette, including a swipe of matte pink lipstick while hiding behind white sunglasses

“It’s time to boogie-oogie-oogie on my 17th,” David said playfully at the beginning of the video as the camera moved in for a close-up before pulling back to reveal his dark green sequined suit, that he wore shirtless.

The video, which was recorded as a soundtrack to Earth, Wind & Fire’s Boogie Wonderland, was then connected to Madonna, who was dressed for luck in a green satin mini dress.

The look was adorned with lighter green designs and featured long feathers around the end of her voluminous sleeves.

Bold: The pop icon held up her glass of wine and flashed a red French manicure

Iconic: Madonna relaxed in the bathtub while sharing the photo gallery with her 18.5 million followers

Looks good: The stunner completed her standout number with a pair of dazzling large earrings as she posed in the master bathroom

The birthday party was a family affair and she was joined by her youngest children, her 10-year-old twins Stella and Estere.

It was not clear if her oldest daughter Mercy, 16, was at the party, and her oldest children Lourdes Leon, 25, and Rocco Ritchie, 22, did not appear on camera.

It wasn’t just the family celebrating David’s birthday, though, as a final recording revealed several other friends were in attendance.

She originally adopted him from Malawi in 2006, although the adoption was not finalized until 2008.

At the time, she caused controversy in the African country for adopting the boy without having lived in the country for a year, which was a requirement for international adoptions.

She later adopted Mercy in 2009, though the process was delayed when she was initially denied the right to adopt her, before winning an appeal later in the year.

Stella and Estere were later adopted from Malawi in 2017 when they were four years old.