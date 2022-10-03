Madonna, 64, covers her pink hair in an oversized graphic jacket and hoodie in NYC

Madonna looked on the bright side as she flew into New York City’s JFK International Airport with brightly colored locks on Sunday.

The award-winning singer, 64, who recently dyed her hair in a shade commonly known as “Millennial pink” due to its popularity with the younger generation, also donned loose-fitting pants and a black hoodie as she stepped through the doors of the bustling city. airport lobby.

The young at heart star recently teased fans on her own Twitter page on Friday that she is back in the recording studio working on a new music project.

Bright side: Madonna, 64, rocked Millennial pink locks on Sunday in NYC

Airport Style: The superstar dressed in layers as she arrived at JFK Airport earlier on Sunday to leave the Big Apple

The Vogue hitmaker opted for comfort and pulled on black loose-fitting, wide-leg joggers.

She paired the bottoms with a printed hooded sweatshirt and at one point she placed the hood on her head to cover part of her pale pink wavy hair.

Madonna added a long sleeveless puffer vest that also had a large hood to keep her warm.

The star donned black sunglasses as she quickly made her way through the crowd of travelers at the airport.

On the way: The singer quickly made her way through the busy airport to check in her luggage

Staying Loose: The hitmaker also wore loose-fitting sweatpants while walking through the airport

Shades: The Borderline singer rocked a hefty dark pair of sunglasses and held up both of her hoods

Madonna was seen carrying a large black duffel bag with a few items she needed on the plane.

Her phone was hooked to a black cord that was simply slung over her left shoulder.

The iconic artist has been an influence on fashion since her leap to fame in the 1980s, and recently she talked about her 17-year-old son, David, and how he often borrows her own clothes.

‘It’s really irritating. He wears my clothes and looks better. He can even wear a dress and look tough,” she said with humor The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Fashionable: The Vogue singer opted for comfort in baggy sweaters and a puffer vest before boarding the plane

Staying dry: Madonna was joined by a friend who held an umbrella over her head as she made her way through the airport

Extra colour: The artist’s bright pink hair contrasted perfectly with the dark tones of her outfit

Borrow clothes from Madonna: the singer revealed that her son, David Banda, often wears her clothes

“He can put on any outfit and look swag like you know,” Madonna added during… the interview about her son who recently turned 17.

The performer threw a disco-themed birthday party for her son, whom she adopted in 2008, with her ex and director, Guy Ritchie.

She shared a video on her Instagram that captured fun and memorable moments from the birthday celebration in late September.

David wore a green sequin ensemble that shimmered in the light, while his mother chose a green floral outfit.

Having fun: Madonna recently made a show-stopping appearance at New York Fashion Week last September, where she showed off her pink ‘do.

New work: Madonna shared a few photos of herself working in a recording studio on her Twitter page, teasing that she might be making a new album

on her Twitter page earlier on Friday, Madonna teased her fans with snaps of herself hard at work in a recording studio. She typed in a caption to the post: “Back at the…”

She could be seen looking down at a notebook that may have the lyrics to an upcoming song. Another snap showed the star playing keys on a piano.

In August, the talented singer released Final Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, a ‘remix collection’ of her top dance hits over the years.

However, her last original full-length album was released three years ago in 2019 with Madame X.