Madison Square Garden's face recognition tech snags ANOTHER lawyer

James Dolan, CEO of Madison Square Garden, has again used facial recognition to deny entry to his popular nightspot as the law firm is in a battle with his company.

Long Island attorney Alexis Majano, 28, was targeted by the technology, stopping on an escalator while trying to attend a Knicks and Celtics game on Nov. 5.

The 28-year-old was denied entry, despite being a ticket holder, to the game in which the Celtics beat the Knicks 133-118.

MSG Entertainment argues they have a “straightforward” policy that “bars lawyers from firms that are actively litigating from attending events” until it’s resolved — a mandate that those firms’ attorneys are aware of.

Majano works at the law firm Sahn Ward Braff Koblenz, which recently filed a lawsuit on behalf of a fan who fell from a Skybox at Madison Square Garden during a Billy Joel concert.

“I was upset, we planned an entire night that fell through, I said, ‘This is ridiculous,'” Majano told the New York Post.

The young lawyer told the outlet that he was stopped by a “gentleman in a suit” who clarified his identity, before telling Majano that the manager wanted to see him.

One of the workers had a bodycam on and told Majano that the conversation was “recorded” before grilling him, he claimed.

Majano, who works for the company but is not involved in the case, said the employee had a long list of lawyers he should have fired.

“He handed me a 20 to 30 page list of random names and companies. He asked me… ‘Do you work for Sahn Ward? Are you a lawyer?’ I said yes,’ Majano said.

“They explained very briefly: All companies that bring a lawsuit against MSG will be banned. I was shocked.’

When Majano asked the worker how the location identified him, “he said, ‘We caught you using facial recognition.’

“I was pretty sure they were right because I didn’t show any ID, the cards didn’t have my name on them,” he said.

MSG Entertainment told DailyMail.com that they have “established a clear policy.”

‘[The policy] prohibits attorneys for firms that have an active litigation against the company from attending events at our locations until that litigation is resolved,” a statement read.

While we understand that this policy may be disappointing to some, we cannot ignore the fact that litigation creates an inherently hostile environment.

The statement further stated that all lawyers involved had been informed of the policy.

“We continue to make it clear that the attorneys involved will be welcome back at our locations once the litigation is resolved,” the statement said.

When asked about facial recognition tools, which are mostly used to protect the safety of people on site, MSG Entertainment said the technology is “widely used across the country.”

“Including the sports and entertainment industries, retail locations, casinos and airports to protect the safety of the people who visit and work in these locations,” the statement said.

“Our locations are global destinations and several are located at major transit hubs in the heart of New York.

“We have always made it clear to our guests and the public that we use facial recognition as one of our tools to provide a safe environment for our customers and ourselves.”

The incident is the second in recent months in which an attorney not directly involved in a case against MSG Entertainment has been denied access to New York venues.

Kelly Conlon, 44, was accompanying her nine-year-old daughter’s Boy Scout troop to see the Rockettes Christmas Spectacular last month when she was flagged down and asked to leave the venue.

The girl scout’s mother was then forced to wander outside in the rain for 90 minutes while her daughter watched the show despite having a ticket. New York Post reported.

Conlon is not directly linked to any cases against MSG, but is an associate of the New Jersey-based law firm of Davis, Saperstein and Solomon. She described the experience as “shameful and humiliating.”

“It was pretty much at the same time as I went through the metal detector that I heard a woman with long dark hair and a gray scarf say through an intercom or loudspeaker,” she said. NBC New York.

The Rockettes are an American precision dance company. Founded in 1925 in St. Louis, they have been performing at Radio City Music Hall in New York City since 1932

“They knew my name before I told them, they knew the company I belonged to before I told them, and they told me I wasn’t supposed to be there.”

But Conlon argued that she was not a threat, but the guards kicked her out anyway, stating that they knew she was a lawyer.

New Jersey-based law firm Davis, Saperstein, and Solomon has been involved in personal injury litigation for years against a restaurant that now falls under the umbrella of MSG Entertainment.

“I don’t practice in New York. I’m not a lawyer working cases against MSG,” Conlon said.

Sam Davis, a partner at the company where Conlon works, described the incident as “collective punishment.”

“This whole plan is a pretext for collective punishment of opponents who would dare to sue MSG in their billion-dollar network,” Davis said.

Other firms have sued for being blacklisted, with Conlon saying she thought a recent judge’s order in one of those cases made it clear ticketholders would not be denied entry to shows.

“In this particular situation, only the attorney who chose to attend was denied entry, and the rest of her group, including the Girl Scouts, were all able to attend and enjoy the show,” MSG stated.

Conlon said she was just a mom taking her daughter to a Christmas show and explained she had no choice but to wait outside.

Davis said he would now challenge MSG’s license with the State Liquor Authority.

“The liquor license MSG was given requires them to admit members of the public unless there are people who would disrupt and pose a threat to safety,” Davis said.

“Taking a mother, separating a mother from her daughter and Girl Scouts she watched over and doing it under the pretext of protecting any disclosure of trial information is absolutely absurd.

“The fact that they’re using facial recognition to do this is frightening. It’s un-American to do this.’