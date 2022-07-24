Madison Cawthorn illegally spent more than $200K in campaign donations: Report

Outgoing Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on campaign donations that he had to repay after losing his primary race, it was reported Friday night.

Over the past year, the 26-year-old congressman’s campaign has indiscriminately spent money intended to go to his November general election, according to the Daily Beastwhich is against the rules of the Federal Election Commission.

He wasn’t supposed to gain access to them after losing his seat to North Carolina Senator Chuck Edwards at the end of a scandal-ridden campaign opposed by members of his own party.

“There was just no money,” a campaign source told the Daily Beast. “It was dollar-in, dollar-out.”

“No one ever did the math, which baffled me because the expenses were so outrageous.”

The report states that he now owes $220,000 to some of his largest donors, including the campaign treasury of Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and Republican Whip Steve Scalise, and billionaires such as Bernie Marcus and Steve Wynn.

Other supporters of the stricken Cawthorn’s are reportedly dozens of retired Americans from multiple states, including North Carolina, as well as friends and locals from his community.

Rep.’s campaign. Madison Cawthorn Reportedly Made Donations For A General Election He Never Got

Cawthorn’s campaign is also more than a week late in submitting its quarterly financial report, raising suspicions that there is information he wants to keep hidden.

The most recent filing through late April, from weeks before his May 17 primary, shows the congressman’s one-term reelection bid heavily submerged.

Cawthorn for NC’s campaign committee ended up with $137,598.90 in cash while in debt of $324,566.02, the filing reads from April 1 to April 27.

He had raised nearly $3.7 million since the campaign began in January 2021.

At the time, the campaign was also late with payments to multiple suppliers, according to Friday’s report.

And his deadline to pay back his general election donors reportedly flew by more than a week ago.

Two of those donors are billionaire Steve Wynn and House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, who gave it to Cawthorn through his own campaign.

‘In practice, many people will spend and repay this money in the first place; it’s a risk, but it may not be uncommon,” a leader at ethics watchdog Common Cause told the Daily Beast.

But Cawthorn still has to pay it back, whether it’s his own money or asking for more donations.

One option, a source said in the report, was to set up a new campaign and channel the money into it, which would not violate campaign finance laws.

But that source also said the outgoing congressman “didn’t want to flee.”

Cawthorn admitted his defeat on election night in May after millions of outside dollars and donations from North Carolina were used to bring him down.

The final months of his campaign were marked by allegations of insider trading, inappropriate relationships with a staffer, controversial rhetoric and a slew of embarrassing photos and videos — including a clip of an apparently naked Cawthorn being stabbed in the face of someone else.