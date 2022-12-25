Madison Beer shows off her tight midriff in a corset top as she leaves the Off Sunset Night Club

Madison Beer put on a stylish display as she left West Hollywood’s Off Sunset Night Club earlier on Friday as she officially kicked off the holiday weekend.

The Reckless hitmaker, 23, was dressed for the thrilling night out with a corseted crop top and fashionable, loose-fitting trousers.

The talented singer was recently spotted on a low-key Beverly Hills getaway with her boyfriend and TikTok star, Nick Austin, after the two took their relationship public in 2021.

Fun outing: Madison Beer, 23, was seen leaving West Hollywood’s Off Sunset Night Club earlier on Friday

The All Day And Night singer opted for style by wearing a strapless, black corset top that showed off her toned physique.

She donned a pair of low-waisted camo pants along with classic black and white Adidas sneakers to stay comfortable on her outing.

Madison draped a black leather bomber jacket over her elbows to add a fashionable touch to her casual ensemble.

The talented beauty was slowly seen leaving the star-studded club, with actors, Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio, also seen at the crowded venue.

Enjoying the holidays: The swashbuckling hitmaker showed off her fit physique by wearing a black corset top and low-waisted camo pants

Madison’s dark brown hair was parted in the middle and fell effortlessly over her shoulders.

She accessorized her outfit by adding a pair of large gold hoop earrings along with a gold chain necklace.

The performer carried a striking white purse in her hand, with a claw clip on one of the straps in case she needed to throw her hair into a stylish updo.

The star, who is currently dating TikTok star and fellow musician, Nick Austin, smiled and pointed to a friend as she strolled through a busy parking lot near the club.

Madison recently opened up about fame and social media during an interview with BBCs Radio 1 Journal earlier in August.

Quick goodbye: While walking through a crowded parking lot after leaving the West Hollywood club, the star was seen saying a quick goodbye to a friend

My relationship with it has changed a lot over the years. I just try to prioritize real life, my relationships and who I am in real life,” the singer explained when sharing how social media has impacted her life.

“I’m using it, and I’m actively doing it, but I’m trying not to let it rule my life anymore,” Madison said, adding, “I’m just putting a lot more focus on my music, who I am and what I stand for.” in front of.’

The beauty gained recognition almost a decade ago when Justin Bieber shared a cover she created in 2012 that quickly sent the budding singer viral.

Since then, Madison has amassed a whopping 34.1 million followers and fans on Instagram. She released her debut studio album, Life Support, in 2021, with her first EP, As She Pleases, released in 2018. Her first single, Melodies, was released in 2013.

Stay positive: When talking about social media on Radio 1 Newsbeat, Madison said, ‘I use it and I’m active on it, but I’m trying not to let it run my life anymore’; seen in November in West Hollywood

Recent Music: The talented star recently released her single Dangerous in August along with Showed Me, in October, from her forthcoming second studio album; seen in August in Beverly Hills

The star also released two singles from her forthcoming second studio album this year. The first track, Dangerous, was released in August, followed by another single, Showed Me, in October.

“I don’t really care if I’m never the greatest thing on earth, I’d rather stay true to my artistry in my integrity and the things I like,” Madison shared Glamor earlier this year.

Discussing her newer songs, the beauty came through, “I think the new music is very true to me and true to the music I listen to in my daily life.”

She further added to the publication, “It sounds a lot like the things that influence me.”

An official release date for Madison’s second studio album has yet to be revealed to her anticipated fans.