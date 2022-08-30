Madison Beer says she ‘copes’ with the ‘crazy journey’ of her love life through her music

<!–

Madison Beer says she feels a ‘sense of liberation’ when she writes about traumatic experiences in her songs.

The 23-year-old pop star recently released her new single Dangerous this month.

And the star explained that she was inspired by a “very real emotion” she experienced and tried her best to “express it” through the song.

Her exes: On the left with Brooklyn Beckham at the Wonderland Summer Issue dinner hosted by Madison at The Ivy Soho Brasserie in London in 2017. And on the right with Jack Gilinsky arriving at Teen Vogue’s 13th Annual Young Hollywood Issue Launch Party in 2015 in Los Angeles

She said, “I feel so liberated when I make a song about something traumatic or difficult for me.

“I took inspiration from a very real feeling and a very real emotion that I unfortunately went through, and I tried to put that into words.”

The Good in Goodbye hitmaker – who achieved worldwide fame when her song Selfish went viral on TikTok in 2021 – has previously dated models such as model Brooklyn Beckham and singer Jack Gilinsky.

And she explained that while it’s “quite hard” to have had such public relationships, she’s able to “handle” the “crazy journey” through her songwriting.

Rocking all in black: The young singer took to the stage with her hair in two pigtails last week in Leeds

She said The Daily Star is wired column: ‘It’s very difficult for someone like me who has rather public ex-boyfriends.

“People like to speculate, and they make TikToks, and then there are rumors, so it can be hard to fight those things.”

“It’s been a journey, not just to get to a place where you can feel those emotions, but to get it out there and have to read people’s opinions about it — and people have an opinion about it.”

‘It’s crazy, definitely a trip, and I wouldn’t recommend it to anyone. But [song writing] has been such a nice way for me to deal with it specifically.’