Madison Beer puts on an energetic performance at Reading Festival

Madison Beer showed off her incredible figure as she put on an energetic show at Reading Festival on Saturday.

The Reckless singer, 23, radiated confidence as she arrived on stage in an edgy white dress showing off her roomy assets.

The YouTuber, who rose to fame after Justin Bieber tweeted a link to her cover of At Last in 2012, wore her dark brown locks loosely alongside her chic outfit.

She performed in the southern half of the two-location festival after it kicked off on Friday. Leeds Festival, which has the same line-up, will also take place this weekend in August.

The star performed on the dance stage as revelers got ready for headliners Artic Monkeys on the main stage on Saturday night.

While Madison was tearing down the house in Reading, Frank Carter lit up Leeds.

He made a splash during his Reading set yesterday as he undressed to his boxers and bared his behind in front of shocked fans.

The star, along with his band The Rattlesnakes, was the first act of the weekend to perform on Main Stage East, jumping into the crowd with just two songs in his set.

He invited the audience to join him in an “underpants party” as he undressed and stood on stage alone in his boxers.

“Unless you’re in your fucking pants, I’ll put my pants back on,” he said, as the crowd chanted for him to “take it off.”

Revelers seemed to respond well, as one quipped on Twitter: “Seeing Frank Carter onstage in his boxers—and then his naked a**e—wasn’t on my Reading bingo card, that’s for sure.”

He also stopped performing to deliver a message about inclusivity to his female and non-binary supporters.

“These moshpits belong to some very important people,” Carter said before singing Wild Flowers.

The star jumped into the crowd at the start of the popular music festival, held over the August holiday weekend

“Men go to the brink and hold your male friends accountable. This moshpit is for the ladies. I promise you won’t see a happier moshpit all weekend.’

Festivals are enjoying 25C of heat as forecasts show the UK will remain dry this Bank Holiday, with some final good weather before the return of schools in early September.

Festival-goers in Leeds and Reading enjoy temperatures of mid-twenties Celsius with no wellies or mud in sight.