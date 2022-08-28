Madison Beer puts on a jaw-dropping display in corseted mini dress on stage at Leeds Festival

<!–

She impressed the audience with an energetic performance at Reading Festival.

And Madison Beer made sure all eyes were on her again when she put on a breathtaking show at the Leeds Festival on Saturday.

The singer, 23, looked stunning in a corset mini dress and thigh-high boots as she took the stage for the northern half of the two-location festival.

Turning heads: Madison Beer, 23, put on a breathtaking display in a corset mini dress and thigh-high boots as she took the stage at Leeds Festival on Sunday

Madison’s chic all-black ensemble featured an off-the-shoulder design with a tiered skirt and long tie ties on the sleeves.

She showed off her nimble legs in the striking lace-up boots as she danced across the stage.

The hitmaker opted for a radiant makeup palette and wore her long brunette locks in two ponytails with multiple hair ties.

Stunning: The singer made sure all eyes were on her as she took the stage for the northern half of the twin-site festival

Stunning: Madison’s chic all-black ensemble featured an off-the-shoulder design with a tiered skirt and long tie ties on the sleeves

Storming the stage: The hitmaker opted for a radiant makeup palette and wore her long brunette locks in two ponytails with multiple hair ties

Revelers will later see Arctic Monkeys headlining on the East main stage, while Bring Me The Horizon will perform on the West main stage.

Reading Festival, which features the same lineup, also takes place over the August party weekend.

A host of well-known chart-topping charts have taken the stage at both locations with artists such as Dave, The 1975 and Megan Thee Stallion.

With pleasure: Madison surprised the audience with her energetic show

Amazing: She looked sensational taking off some of her hit songs

Lineup: Revelers will later see Arctic Monkeys headlining on the East main stage, while Bring Me The Horizon will perform on the West main stage

Last year, two of the most popular events on the music calendar returned after being forced to cancel the 2020 festival due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday night, Ed Sheeran left fans stunned when he joined Bring Me The Horizon on the Reading Festival stage.

The singer, 31, took to the stage during the rock band’s headlining act to perform their remix of Ed’s popular hit Bad Habits.

Packed: Reading Festival, which features the same lineup, also takes place over the August party weekend

Bring Me The Horizon returned the favor by releasing Ed after recently inviting the band to join him on stage at the Brit Awards earlier this year.

Ed’s surprise appearance followed days of rumors that he might be making an appearance at Reading Festival over the holiday weekend. It is unknown if he will return to the stage with the band for their performance in Leeds.

Ed cut a casual figure in a black T-shirt and jeans as he pulled out his hit song and played the electric guitar in front of a dramatic red backdrop.

Meanwhile, Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Skyes cut an edgy figure in black jeans and a jacket with white hearts sprayed over it.